How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Online for Free

The 2022 NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies kicks off Tuesday, October 11 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on FOX and Fox Sports 1.

All games in the series will be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Phillies vs Braves NLDS series streaming live online:

Phillies vs Braves NLDS Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies were the final wild card spot to get into the 2022 MLB postseason, but you wouldn’t know it based on how soundly they beat the NL Central-winning St. Louis Cardinals in two games to advance to the National League Division Series against the NL East-winning Atlanta Braves.

In the 2022 season, the Braves hold an 11-8 record in the season series with the Phillies, so this best-of-five series could come down to the fifth game if the Phillies keep playing as well as they did against the Cardinals.

In fact, the Phillies organization must have liked what they saw against St. Louis because after advancing, the team signed manager Tob Thomson to a two-year contract for 2023 and 2024. He took over managing the club in June 2022 after Joe Girardi was let go.

“As time progressed, it became apparent that Rob was the right person to lead this team and our club’s on-field performance over the course of the season certainly reinforced that,” said the Phillies’ President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski in a statement. “His calm demeanor and ability to communicate with players and staff has greatly benefitted the Phillies and we are excited to formally name him our manager going forward. While a great deal of credit for the turnaround of our season goes to the players, Rob’s leadership style has also made a significant impact.”

“I could not be prouder of the group of players, coaches and staff that have made this all possible,” said Thomson. “This is a great group, one that has shown resiliency and overcome adversity all season to get us where we are today. I am honored and humbled to continue as manager of this club.”

In his pre-NLDS press conference, Braves manager Brian Snitker praised his team and said that getting them all signed to contracts creates a great atmosphere in the clubhouse.

“They’re all really good people. They’re quality young men, they’re dedicated to what they’re doing, they’re consistent in what they’re doing. I think it’s good. When you’ve identified the talent that these guys have and to get ’em, it’s good for the room in there, that clubhouse, to know that these guys are all going to be together for a while. It’s strong,” said Snitker.

The Phillies vs Braves NLDS starts Tuesday, October 11 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on FOX and Fox Sports 1. Game two will be on Wednesday, October 12 and game three will be on Friday, October 14. If needed, games four and five will be Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.