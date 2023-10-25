Pistons vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat kick off its 2023-24 campaign at home against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on October 25.

The game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Detroit (Pistons markets) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat markets), but if you don’t have cable, don’t have those channels or you live out of market, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Amazon Prime.

Here’s how:

Pistons vs Heat Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun (local markets), NBA League Pass (includes every out-of-market game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

Local sports networks are included in the main bundle, while NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Pistons vs Heat live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Sun (local markets) are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Pistons vs Heat live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via NBA League Pass on Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime League Pass Channel, you can watch the Pistons vs Heat live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Pistons vs Heat Preview

Miami finished with a 44-38 overall mark last season. The Heat took a win in the play-in tournament all the way to the NBA Finals, where it lost 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets. Miami was dead last in the NBA in scoring per game last season (109.5 points) but defense kept the team in most games. The Heat surrendered 109.8 points a game, which was second in the league.

All summer long, the Heat were attached to trade rumors surrounding Damian Lillard, who wound up in Milwaukee with the Bucks. Now, Miami will run it back with the same Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro and try to make due without the addition of a high-potent scorer.

Miami wound up adding Thomas Bryant, Josh Richardson and R.J. Hampton in free agency, while drafting former UCLA standout Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th overall pick.

As far as this games goes, Richardson and forward Haywood Highsmith won’t play due to injury.

On the other side, the Pistons finished with an NBA-worst 17-65 record last season.

Detroit didn’t get many breaks, as former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham played just 12 games last year. The former Oklahoma State standout is healthy now, and that should give Detroit a huge boost.

The Pistons also hired former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and drafted Ausar Thompson at No. 5 overall.

On the injury front, the Pistons will be without Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris, leaving even more minutes for Thompson in his debut.

Pistons vs Heat: What They’re Saying

“He has physical gifts and natural playing ability that allow for him to overcome some things that he might not know. We think he is going to be phenomenal. We think he is going to be an intricate part of our team and there is a chance that could happen right away based on what we’ve seen this summer and in camp.” — Pistons head coach Monty Williams on Ausar Thompson.

“I don’t know who it’s going to be, Bam or Tyler, somebody is going to be a 25-point a game scorer and we need that … We need those three guys (Butler, Adebayo and Herro) to play at a level and to play together as much as they can for us to have a great regular season and a great playoff run. They’re all capable. I’ve seen some signs of Bam and Tyler in the preseason that I really like.” — Miami Heat president Pat Riley.