Portugal vs Ghana World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Back in the World Cup after missing out in 2018, Ghana will open the 2022 tournament against Group H favorite Portugal on Thursday.

In the US, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Portugal vs Ghana streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Portugal vs Ghana live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Portugal vs Ghana live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Portugal vs Ghana live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Portugal vs Ghana live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Portugal vs Ghana live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Portugal vs Ghana Preview

Group H could be the most interesting of all the groups in the World Cup. Besides Portugal and Ghana, the group also features Uruguay and South Korea.

One of the most interesting storylines for Portugal in this World Cup is their star Cristiano Ronaldo, who went scorched earth on his team, Manchester United during an interview a week before the start of the tournament. Could that be a distraction for Portugal in this tournament? only time will tell.

However, two of Ronaldo’s teammates are also his teammates at Manchester United in Bruno Fernandes and Diego Dalot. Even with that Portugal enters the tournament as a favorite to advance out of the group stage at -150.

Portugal is currently ranked ninth in the FIFA world rankings and is coming off of an appearance in the Round of 16 in 2018. Beyond Ronaldo, this Portugal team has plenty of talent and features a few players that can make an impact on the squad.

Rafael Leao is coming off of a breakout performance for AC Milan as he helped them win their first Serie A title since 2010-11. Also, Portugal is going young in goal with Diogo Costa and many have high hopes for the 23-year-old in his first World Cup.

Ghana enters the World Cup and Group H as an underdog but has plenty of potential. The team is currently ranked 61 in FIFA world rankings ahead of the tournament.

The team is back in the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018. Ghana’s odds of winning the group entering the tournament were at +1200 making them a longshot to advance past the stage.

Ghana is also now a much different team than the one that made strides on the World Cup stage in 2010 as they advanced to the quarterfinals. However, the team has gotten an influx of talent from dual-national players like Inaki Williams and Dennis Odoi.

Another player to watch on this Ghana team will be Issahaku Fatawu, who plays for Sporting CP in Portugal and in his first year with the team is already from powers like Manchester United.

There’s a lot to look out for in this opening matchup. If Portugal enters the game distracted then Ghana could be in a position to potentially pull an upset.