Portugal vs Morocco Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Surprise quarterfinalist Morocco looks to extend its magical Qatar run on Saturday when it takes on a Portugal side looking to claim its first World Cup semifinal appearance since 2006.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Portugal vs Morocco streaming live online:

Portugal vs Morocco Preview

These two teams have been among the most dominant teams record-wise in the World Cup. Portugal has posted a 3-1 record while outscoring their opponents 12-5. Morocco on the other hand has gone 3-0-1 and has outscored their opponents 4-1.

The two teams had very different experiences in the knockout round as Portugal blitzed Switzerland to the tune of a 6-1 victory. Morocco on the other hand needed penalty kicks to upset Spain.

This is the third time these two nations have ever played with each team winning one match. Portugal won the last meeting during the 2018 World Cup 1-0.

Entering this match Portugal is considered a decent favorite at -147 to advance, while Morocco is +453 to move on. Portugal also currently is tied for the third-best odds to win the World Cup at +600, with Morocco having the second-worst odds at +2800.

Looking at what these two teams have done so far in Qatar it’s clear that Portugal is the better offensive team as they’ve scored 12 goals in four games. However, Morocco is the much better defensive team only allowing one goal through four games.

This matchup will be a classic strength-against-strength showdown with Portugal’s offense against Morocco’s defense.

Portugal has been impressive during the World Cup despite the drama surrounding superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. During the 6-1 win against Switzerland Ronaldo was benched and it’s unclear if he’ll play in the match against Morocco.

21-year-old Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick during Ronaldo’s absence and certainly will be a player to watch in this match. Bruno Fernandes will also play a big role as he’s had two goals and three assists during the World Cup.

For Morocco, Hakim Ziyech has been one of their best players in Qatar with a goal and an assist. Zakaria Aboukhlal has also scored a goal and will be a key player to watch.

While Portugal is a considerable favorite, Morocco has been battle tested during this tournament. They beat Spain in penalty kicks to advance to this match and also won a tough Group F that featured Belgium and Croatia.

Morocco’s defense has been up to par for the whole tournament, however, if they want to beat this Portugal team they’ll have to generate more offense.