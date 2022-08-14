Power Book 3 Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit crime drama “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” returns for its sophomore season on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch Season 2 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Starz Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 Preview

Play

Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Season 2 Official Teaser | STARZ It's a family business. Raising Kanan premieres 8/14, on @Starz. #PowerNeverEnds #STARZ #RaisingKanan Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel for more Power: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Get your special offer of the STARZ app: starz.tv/32s4aGT Like Raising Kanan on Facebook: bit.ly/3aCYxuE Follow Raising Kanan on Twitter: bit.ly/3xqd9qV Follow Raising Kanan on Instagram: bit.ly/3vmiVrX Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT… 2022-05-27T13:00:24Z

When we last saw Raq (Patina Miller), Kanan (Mekai Curtis) and the rest of the “Power Book III” gang, Raq managed to manipulate Kanan into murdering his biological father, Det. Howard (Omar Epps) though Kanan was not successful. Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) eventually explained that they needed to stop getting caught up in their parents’ criminal activities.

When the show returns for its second season, Raq is still up to no good, “eager to expand the operation and set[ting] her sights on New Jersey,” according to the Starz press release.

It reads:

The second season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” takes us back to early ‘90s South Jamaica, Queens, but not the same Queens we left in Season One. Raquel “Raq” Thomas is no longer vying for street corners in the war with Unique — she has won that battle and now controls the borough’s distribution. But as Raq’s power grows, so does her appetite. She’s eager to expand the operation and sets her sights on New Jersey. But with new territory, comes new foes, and this time it’s the Jersey Mafia. As Raq looks to the Garden State, another battle brews back home: the fight for her son’s trust. Kanan Stark escaped Queens at the end of the first season after putting two bullets in the chest of Detective Malcolm Howard. But Kanan returns home to find that Howard and the dangerous secret he holds – he is Kanan’s father – are both alive and well. And while Raq isn’t about to let this secret upend Kanan’s life and alter her relationship with him forever, Kanan has plans of his own. As he searches for the truth, so does Howard’s partner, Detective Burke, who grows increasingly suspicious that Howard is hiding something. With her relationship with Kanan profoundly strained, Raq turns to her brothers, Marvin and Lou-Lou, to help execute her expansion strategy. Lou proves unreliable as he starts to turn his back on the crime world in favor of his record label, placing all his hope on a hot new artist now that the light has faded on his previous star, Famous. Meanwhile, Marvin, who last season, brutally attacked his daughter, Jukebox, searches for redemption and forgiveness. However, Juke is still mourning the loss of her first love, Nicole, and isn’t interested in granting her father the forgiveness he so desperately craves. Instead, she turns to someone from a past she barely knows to fill the holes in her heart.

The press release continues, “In season two, these precarious relationships all hang in the balance, highlighting this season’s overarching theme: ‘The ties that bind.’ In its most common form, this phrase refers to the notion that our shared values, interests and beliefs connect us in profound and immutable ways. They link us. Bond us.

“But for this family, the ties that bind are dangerous. Life-threatening. As much as each of these characters would like to chart their own course, they are inextricably bound to each other in ways they can’t escape. It’s a past they can’t shake. A legacy they can’t elude. A biology they can’t change.”

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” returns on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.