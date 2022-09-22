Presidents Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The United States looks to continue its dominance at the President’s Cup, which runs Thursday through Sunday in North Carolina.

TV coverage of the tournament will be on Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) NBC (Saturday-Sunday), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Golf Channel and NBC, and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Presidents Cup live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC is included in every one, while Golf Channel is included in "Choice" and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Presidents Cup live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

You can watch daily coverage of each round on Peacock Premium.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Presidents Cup live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets) and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" package.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Presidents Cup live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Presidents Cup live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Presidents Cup 2022 Preview

The United States comes in as heavy favorites against the Internationals squad in the Presidents Cup.

“I think it’s quite clear that we’re the underdogs,” International team captain Trevor Immelman said via ESPN. “We generally have been in this competition over the years so it’s a tag that we’re used to.”

Team USA seek its 12th team title in 13 tries. The U.S. won the last Presidents Cup in 2019 in Melbourne.

“You want to perform. You don’t want to let your team down, and you want to be ready to go,” U.S. golfer Kevin Kisner said via the AIken Standard. “Trying to get your game ready for that. I haven’t played a lot, so hopefully not too rusty when I go. I think the experience will help, and then the atmosphere is really going to be a testament to getting me fired up to go to work.”

Jordan Spieth returns to the U.S. team after missing out on the 2019 Presidents Cup.

“It sucked, Spieth said via Golf.com. “I remember it was a really tough spot. I hated every second of it because I know how fun they are and I know how beneficial these weeks are, these matches, for individually how you’re going to play the next year.”

Davis Love III will captain the U.S. team at the tournament. He chose six golfers for the team — Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, and Spieth.

“It’s our All-Star game. It’s our Super Bowl. It’s our World Series. We don’t get to play as a team but once a year,” Love said via The Charlotte Observer.

“We play Ryder Cup one year and then play the Presidents Cup the next year. And it’s our chance to represent our country,” Davis added. “We’ve got the flag on our hats and our shirts, and they play the national anthem before we tee off. It’s a huge event. And the build-out at Quail Hollow — if you’ve been to the Wells Fargo or the PGA Championship there, this is a lot bigger.”

Here’s a look at the rosters:

Team USA roster

Davis Love III

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Billy Horschel

Max Homa

Cameron Young

Kevin Kisner

International Team roster

Adam Scott

Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

K.H. Lee

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Cameron Davis

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Taylor Pendrith

Si Woo Kim