How to Watch ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Online for Free

Everyone’s favorite tormentor is back when a new “A” starts terrorizing a new group of Liars on “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” which premieres Thursday, July 28 on HBO Max.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Preview

Play

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin | Official Teaser | HBO Max Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades… 2022-06-15T17:00:17Z

The original “Pretty Little Liars” ran for seven seasons of twists, turns, backstabbings, betrayals, red herrings, and outrageous reveals on Freeform. Now the show is getting a sequel on HBO Max.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” takes the same formula — a group of young women being terrorized by a mysterious person who goes by “A” — and is moving it to a new location with an all-new cast, though it does happen in the same universe and continuity as the original.

The HBO Max press release teases:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

The cast is as follows according to the press release:

Bailee Madison plays “Imogen,” a true survivor. Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering “A” as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.

Chandler Kinney will play “Tabby,” an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret.

Maia Reficco will play “Noa,” a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.

Zaria plays “Faran,” a poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But “A” isn’t the only villain in Faran’s life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions.

Malia Pyles plays “Minnie,” the youngest of the Liars. Having survived a childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world, but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including “A.”

The show also stars Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Carly Pope, Zakiya Young, Cristala Carter, Derek Klena, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin, Lilla Crawford, Brian Altemus, Anthony Ordonez, and Jeffrey Bean.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” premieres on Thursday, July 28 on HBO Max.