Where to Watch Princeton vs Stetson Football 2022

The college football season is in full swing as we head into Week 3, but Ivy League teams are just now making their season debuts. One such team is Princeton, who will travel down to Deland, Florida to take on Stetson on Saturday.

Princeton vs Stetson Preview

Stetson is off to a 2-0 start this season as they notched wins over Concordia and Louisiana Christian. The Hatters’ offense is averaging 34.5 points per game, while the defense is allowing just 14 points per contest.

The Stetson offense is led by quarterback Brady Meitz who has passed for 794 yards through two games. He has also passed for four touchdowns and two interceptions so far.

Meitz’s favorite target so far this season has been wide receiver Nazeviah Burris who has hauled in 14 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Quinton Lane has also gotten off to a hot start with 11 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Stetson has also rushed for 221 yards through two games this season with Kaderris Roberts leading the way with 113 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Leary has also contributed 92 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Hatters have been stout this season as they have forced six turnovers through two games. Davion Maxwell leads the team in tackles with 15 and has forced a fumble so far.

In the secondary Rassie Littlejohn leads the way with two interceptions and eight tackles. Along the defensive front, Stetson has recorded four sacks by four different players so far this season.

As Princeton makes its season debut the team is trying to do something they haven’t done since 1964, repeat as Ivy League champions. Princeton does get back six All-Ivy League players from last season despite losing several key contributors.

The Tigers will be starting a new quarterback for the fifth straight season. Blake Stenstrom is the expected starter despite being pushed by Blaine McAllister and Joe Hutchinson during camp.

The offensive line returns two starters but will have three veterans stepping in to fill the holes. Princeton is also expected to have depth at running back with John Volker, Ja’Derris Carr, and Davis Kline all seeing time last season.

At wide receiver, the Tigers get Andrei Iosivas and Dylan Classi back who were both second-team All-Ivy performers last season. At the tight end, they also get a first-team performer back in Carson Bobo.

The Princeton defense has some more questions to answer though. They only return one player in their secondary and the team lost defensive lineman Sam Wright who led the league in sacks.

The line does get back a second-team performer in Uche Ndukwe. If the Tigers want to repeat in the Ivy League though they’ll need to answer their defensive questions.