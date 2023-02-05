Pro Bowl 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The best players in the NFL will take the field in a flag football game for the first time ever in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 5.

The event (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NFL Pro Bowl 2023 Preview

The top players in the NFL will take the field for a flag football game instead of a tackle football game for the first time ever in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas.

It’s also not an 11-on-11 game. Instead, the players will compete in three seven-on-seven games for 20 minutes each. The total scores from those games will determine the winner between the AFC and the NFC.

Celebrity coaches will also play in a role in this year’s Pro Bowl with Peyton Manning coaching the AFC and Eli Manning coaching the NFC. The Manning brothers were recent star quarterbacks in the league for many years, and Peyton Manning recently joined the Hall of Fame.

“We need to win,” Peyton said via ESPN. “I don’t want to hear it all year from [Eli] about losing this competition.

“We have an incredible team, the best football players in the world. I think I’m going to try to stay out of the way and let my guys do their thing this week.”

On the AFC side, quarterbacks Derek Carr (Raiders), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), and Tyler Huntley (Ravens) will fill in for the original quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) has the Super Bowl up next, Josh Allen (Bills) is injured, and Joe Burrow (Bengals) has an excused absence from the game.

“It’s been awesome, just being around all these guys, obviously the best players in the league,” Lawrence said via ESPN.

NFC quarterbacks include Geno Smith (Seahawks), Kirk Cousins (Vikings), and Jared Goff (Lions) as a replacement for Jalen Hurts (Eagles). Hurts will play in the Super Bowl next week.

Wide receivers and tight ends will likely take on the lion’s share of the offensive load in a version of football that largely favors the pass. The AFC has loads of talent and speed with Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Stefon Diggs (Bills), Davante Adams (Raiders), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), Mark Andrews (Ravens), and Dawson Knox (Bills). NFC receivers include Justin Jefferson (Vikings), CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions), George Kittle (49ers), and T.J.Hockenson.

Running backs such as Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants will also get involved.

“It’s fun,” Barkley said via The Associated Press. “For a guy like me, especially, to participate in a flag football game and the skills challenge, I’m competitive. It makes you feel like a little kid again. And hopefully, it puts smiles on fans’ and little kids’ faces.”