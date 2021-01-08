How to Watch Puebla vs Guadalajara in USA

Puebla will host Guadalajara, aka Chivas, at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday in the Guardianes 2021 opener.

In the United States, the match (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on TUDN.

Puebla vs Guadalajara Preview

Chivas finished the Guardianes 2020 regular season in seventh place, then edged Necaxa 1-0 in the reclassification round before upsetting third-place Club América 3-1 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals.

Eventual champions León ended their title hopes with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

In December, Chivas manager Víctor Manuel Vucetich asserted that his team’s goal in the regular season is to secure a top-four seed, in which case they’d avoid the reclassification round.

“We know what we want and our goals are simple,” he told TUDN, according to AS. “The first one is to be amongst the top four teams of the regular season and once we have achieved that, then we will fight to win the title. I know all teams want the same thing, but we are one of the biggest and most important clubs in Mexico so we have that extra pressure.”

José Juan Macías led Chivas with 5 goals in the regular season, appearing in 15 matches. He added another in the Liguilla, equalizing from the penalty spot for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their scrap with León.

The 21-year-old striker has drawn interest from Europe, including from French side Olympique Marseille. But Vucetich, citing a meeting with general manager Ricardo Peláez, said Macías will remain with the club for the Guardianes 2021.

“With him in the squad, it will help us achieve the goals that we have established for next year,” the manager told TUDN, per AS.

Puebla snuck into the Liguilla of the Guardianes 2020, claiming 1-0 victories over Atlas and Atlético to close out the regular season and take 12th place on the league table, the final reclassification spot.

La Franja then knocked off Monterrey on penalties to reach the quarter-finals after playing to a 2-2 draw.

They met their demise against León 3-2 on aggregate.

Santiago Ormeño enjoyed a breakout campaign for Puebla. The 26-year-old striker scored a team-high 6 goals in the regular season, then forced extra time in the reclassification win over Monterrey with a penalty kick in the 90th minute.

He entered the season having never scored in Liga MX action.

“I never imagined it would happen quite like this,” Ormeño said in September, according to FIFA.com. “However, I always saw myself as a winner and believed I could achieve my dreams, this despite many people saying that I’d missed the boat and that I’d struggle to get playing time and establish myself. The way it happened was very unusual in unique circumstances, but I’m really enjoying it because of how hard it’s been to get here.”