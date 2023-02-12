Puppy Bowl 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The cutest annual Super Bowl tradition is back with Puppy Bowl XIX on Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

Puppy Bowl 2023 Preview

For the 19th year in a row, Animal Planet and Discovery Plus are bringing you a cuteness overload on Super Bowl Sunday in the form of the annual Puppy Bowl.

The Animal Planet press release reads:

The three-hour television matchup will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before as the puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy. In addition to the ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, and puppy penalties, this feel-good sports competition will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states — and for the first-time will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies. Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 12th year of overseeing the stumbles & tumbles and calling all the puppy penalties and touchdowns while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide play-by-play commentary. Audiences will also see the return of Puppy Bowl’s ‘Adoptable Pup’ segments sponsored by Pedigree. Sprinkled throughout the program, 11 shelters from around the country will feature one of their puppies (and 3 shelters with kittens during KITTY HALF-TIME) that are all up for adoption during the game! Other fan-favorite elements return, including the Puppy Cheer Squad, the coveted water-bowl cam, the slo-mo cam, end zone pylon cameras to catch all the action, in addition to an all-new backstage look at the puppy players’ red-carpet arrivals ahead of the game.

The pre-game show starts at 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific time, which will “give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Audiences will also learn more about each puppy player’s breed mix and other unique traits from Wisdom Panel dog DNA test that could help determine which puppy player will have a furry leg-up on the field. The pre-game show will also provide a first-look at the ARM & HAMMER™ SLIDE™ Kitty Halftime Show.”

During the game, the viewers will also get to meet 11 special needs puppies that include Julius, a hearing-impaired Dalmatian, Marmalade, a sight and hearing-impaired Border Collie/ Australian Cattle Dog; Mykonos, a American Staffordshire Terrier/ Bulldog with a cleft palate, and many more.

The 2023 Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Animal Planet and Discovery Plus.