Purdue vs Indiana Live Stream: How to Watch Old Oaken Bucket Game

Purdue travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana in the always heated Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Purdue vs Indiana streaming live online:

Purdue vs Indiana Preview

These two teams are in very different situations as they enter this rivalry showdown. Purdue could be playing for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game if Iowa is upset by Nebraska on Friday. For Indiana, they enter with a record of 4-7 and are just playing for bragging rights and pride at this point.

The Boilermakers’ offense has been led by quarterback Aidan O’Connell this season with 2,834 yards along with 20 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. His top target has been Charlie Jones with 93 receptions for 1,056 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tight end Payne Durham has also been consistent with 50 catches for 511 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the ground freshman, Devin Mockobee has had a breakout season with 750 yards and seven touchdowns. Dylan Downing has also rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has been up and down this season, but over the last three games have allowed just 19 points per game. Up front, they’ve had a good pass rush that has recorded 25 sacks this season, led by Khordae Sydnor with 4.5 sacks. The secondary has been led by Cam Allen with three interceptions and six passes defended.

Indiana is a team that has been heading in the wrong direction as they have lost seven of their last eight after starting the season 3-0. They did get a win over Michigan State 39-31 last week in double overtime so they have a chance to close the season on a winning streak.

The Hoosiers offense has been led by quarterback Connor Bazelak who has passed for 2,111 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, Bazelak didn’t play against MSU last week, instead, Dexter Williams II got the start at QB.

Williams II helped lead a rushing attack that racked up 257 yards and four touchdowns. Shaun Shivers led the way with 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams II had 86 yards and a touchdown. It looks like this is the approach the Hoosiers plan to take to close out the season.

This approach makes sense if they can keep their defense off the field, which has struggled throughout the season. The pass rush has recorded just 17 sacks this season and they have only forced 13 turnovers as a defense.

If Iowa wins and Purdue isn’t playing for a spot in the Championship Game then it’s possible they could be in a letdown spot. If Indiana can run the ball like they did last week, then they could be positioned to pull an upset.