Purdue vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten Championship Online

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is down to Purdue versus Penn State in the finals, which air live on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Purdue vs Penn State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Purdue vs Penn State live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Purdue vs Penn State live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Purdue vs Penn State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Purdue vs Penn State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Purdue vs Penn State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Purdue vs Penn State Preview

Looking at the NCAA tournament, Purdue is definitely in and the only question now is if they’re going to be a 1 seed. ESPN Bracketology thinks they are a lock as a 1. Penn State, meanwhile, finished in ninth place in the Big Ten and therefore their Big Ten tourney run might have played them off the bubble and into March Madness.

Obviously, if the Nittany Lions win, they’re in the field of 68 because they’ll earn the Big Ten’s automatic bid, but even if they don’t, Bracketology has them in the tournament as a 10 seed. To get to the Big Ten tournament finals, Penn State upset Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana, which is quite a way to play yourself off the bubble.

After the win over Indiana, Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said in his post-game press conference that Indiana and their star player Trayce Jackson-Davis are so good and they were ecstatic about how well they played against the Hoosiers.

“Indiana’s a really good team. Trayce Jackson-Davis is a stud,” said Shrewsberry, adding, “He’s special. For us to be able to play this way against this caliber of team… I thought until a certain point towards the end of the game, I thought our defense was fantastic today. Just happy for these guys, proud of these guys. We get a chance to play again tomorrow.”

Shrewsberry was also asked about going against Matt Painter and Purdue. Shrewsberry is a former assistant coach for Painter.

“It’s never fun, right? Because they beat our brains in every single time we play them. But it’s like the friendliest of rivalries. He’s a guy that I call and I talk to all the time,” said the Penn State coach. “Despite us being in the same league throughout the year, we’re helping each other – not ‘we’re helping each other,’ he’s helping me. I’m always indebted to him and I owe a lot of gratitude to him. He showed me in my years there how to run a college basketball program, how to do it the right way, how to recruit kids who fit your system. It’s fun. It’ll be a great challenge.”

The Penn State vs Purdue Big Ten men’s tournament final airs Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.