How to Watch Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Online for Free

The third-seeded Purdue Boilermakers take on the Cinderella story 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s Peacocks in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The game (7:09 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Saint Peter’s online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Purdue vs Saint Peter’s live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Purdue vs Saint Peter’s live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Purdue vs Saint Peter’s live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Purdue vs Saint Peter’s live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Preview

The Purdue Boilermakers hope that the clock strikes midnight on this year’s NCAA Tournament Cinderella Saint Peter’s Peacocks when they meet in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Philadelphia.

Purdue will be looking to prevent Saint Peter’s from becoming the first 15th seed to ever advance to the Elite 8. The Peacocks are only the third 15th seed to make it to the Sweet 16 in the history of the men’s Division I NCAA Tournament, joining the likes of last year’s Oral Roberts and the Florida Gulf Coast team that shook up the bracket in 2013.

The Boilermakers, who are playing in their fourth Sweet 16 in the last five NCAA Tournaments, are one win shy of tying their program record of 30 wins in a season, set back in 2018.

The Peacocks have recorded their first two wins in program history in the NCAA Tournament, after going 0-3 in their previous appearances.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Friday’s third round matchup:

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (29-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Purdue has gotten past Yale and Texas en route to March Madness’ second weekend.

The Boilermakers are a tough out with the size they possess down low. Seven-foot-four sophomore Zach Edey and six-foot-ten senior Trevion Williams combine for a formidable duo with Edey averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and Williams contributing 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Leading Purdue in scoring is the likely NBA lottery pick, Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 17.6 points per game. The sophomore guard was named to the All-Big Ten First Team this season.

In the 81-71 second-round win over Texas last Saturday, Williams led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds.

“Just knowing what I’ve been through with those guys, it means a lot to be in this position,” said Williams. “This is what we work for.”

Purdue ranks second in the nation in offensive efficiency, per KenPom, and owns six wins over ranked opponents this season.

No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks (21-11, 14-6 MAAC)

Saint Peter’s has cemented their mark as one of the NCAA Tournament’s all-time Cinderellas, with upsets over Kentucky and Murray State in the first two rounds.

The Peacocks boast a strong defensive unit, ranking 12th in the country in defending the two-point shot, 16th vs. three-pointers, and 48th in turnover percentage.

Senior forward KC Ndefo was a force in the 70-60 win over seventh-seeded Murray State in the second round, tallying 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks. Ndefo is the second-leading scorer on the team at 10.7 points per game.

Junior guard Daryl Banks III is the Peacocks’ top scorer on the season, averaging 11.4 points per game.

Saint Peter’s was winless against teams from Quads 1 and 2 in the regular season, which makes their March run even more stunning.