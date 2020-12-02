Radio City Christmas Spectacular 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Following the annual tree lighting during Christmas in Rockefeller Center, the annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular is coming to NBC on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular 2020 Preview

Show Clips: CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTESGet Tickets to CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES: https://www.broadway.com/shows/the-radio-city-christmas-spectacular/ 2019-11-18T21:22:12Z

In a previously-recorded special, the famed Radio City Rockettes precision dance team will usher in the holidays with a special performance that “transports audiences to the North Pole, Central Park and the manger in Bethlehem, and features magnificent Rockettes performances and stunning costumes,” according to NBC’s press release.

“This iconic Christmas tradition featuring select performances from the live show will continue to bring joy and holiday spirit to viewers at home during what is the first time in Radio City’s history that the Christmas Spectacular has not performed this beloved holiday celebration.”

NBC also says that the Rockettes have been inspiring and delighting audiences since their debut in 1932. They appear annually at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center tree lighting. They are “the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their teamwork both on-stage and off. Their talent and athleticism are unrivaled and their intricate choreography is both graceful and powerful.”

Joining the Rockettes on the special are appearances and performances by Jenna Dewan, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Carla Hall, Padma Lakshmi, and John Legend. Today Show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host this year’s celebration.

Guthrie and Kotb will also host the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which directly precedes the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. That special will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, and, of course, the Radio City Rockettes.

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular premieres Wednesday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

