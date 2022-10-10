Raiders vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It’s hard to believe that week five of the NFL season is already here and that it’s almost over at this point. The last game of the week on Monday night sees an old AFC West Rivalry matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Raiders vs Chiefs streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Raiders vs Chiefs Preview

It’s no secret that the Raiders have gotten off to a rough start this season, but they are coming off of their first win last week. While the Raiders are just 1-3 now, their three losses are just by an average of 4.3 points per game.

Derek Carr has led the offense with 1,038 yards six touchdowns and four interceptions. Davante Adams has been his top target with 26 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Mack Hollins has also been a pleasant surprise with 17 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown. Josh Jacobs so far has rushed for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Raiders have allowed 25 points per game so far this season. The team has not been able to generate much of a pass rush besides Max Crosby, who has four of the team’s five sacks. The defense has also only forced three turnovers so far.

The Chiefs’ offense has looked like a well-oiled machine despite the departure of Tyreek Hill. Patrick Mahomes has looked like an MVP candidate passing for 1,106 yards 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Travis Kelce is still playing at an elite level with 26 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Juju Smith-Schuster has been a solid addition with 19 catches for 224 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has also had a great season so far with 325 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

The defense has allowed 24 points per game so far on the year. They have done a good job generating a pass rush though with 11 sacks already this season, however, they’ve only forced four turnovers.

Both of these teams have been giving up and scoring points this season so we could be in for a shootout. With that said though, whichever defense can step up and make the most plays could very well determine who wins the game.

Also, the game being in Arrowhead Stadium will always give the Chiefs a big advantage. Both teams should be coming into this game with confidence, so it should be an interesting one.