How to Watch Raiders vs Chiefs on Roku, Firestick or Other Devices

Patrick Mahomes and the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs will host Derek Carr and the 2-2 Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Chiefs on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Las Vegas and Kansas City

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Raiders vs Chiefs live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Raiders vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Raiders vs Chiefs live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Raiders vs Chiefs live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Raiders vs Chiefs Preview

Kansas City has won five straight in this AFC West rivalry, and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed his team’s struggles against Mahomes and company in a blunt fashion: “If we’re being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games,” Carr said this week.

After starting out 2-0, Las Vegas has dropped its last two — first against the Patriots, and last week against the Bills. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs carved the Raiders’ secondary up, and while the Raiders managed to keep Allen from killing them with his legs, they still couldn’t do enough to win.

Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden said after the loss that while his team did some good things, they needed to do more. “It’s never good enough, your pass rush is never good enough,” Gruden said. “And right now, ours is not good enough. We’re going to continue to work at making it better. I’ll say this, (against Buffalo) we did a lot of things to control the pocket to keep Allen from scrambling.”

Now, they’ll face their toughest test of the season with Mahomes and the high-octane Kansas City offense.

The Chiefs are currently ranked fifth in total offense, scoring 29.3 points a game while netting over 405 yards per contest. They’ll be going up against a Las Vegas defense that is allowing 30 points and over 388 yards a game.

“That’s a great defense that was going against another week, so we’re gonna have to accept the challenge every single play,” Mahomes said about the Raiders this week.

On defense, Kansas City has gotten stingier by the week, allowing 20 points in each of their first two games, before giving up 10 points to the Patriots last Monday night. Sure, the Pats were without Cam Newton, but Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick, and the Chiefs could have gotten lax, but they didn’t. Instead, they did what they’ve been doing in every game this season: They stepped on the gas and didn’t take their foot off the pedal.

For his part, Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he’s looking forward to the chess match with Gruden. “It’s kind of fun, the competition part of it,” Reid said. “I think they’re playing really good football right now and very strong. They’re going to bring it for four quarters and that’s how they roll.”