Raiders vs Dolphins Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in preseason action at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 20.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: FOX (KVVU-5) in Las Vegas, CBS (WFOR-4) in Miami, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Dolphins:

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Dolphins live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in Miami, West Palm Beach or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Raiders vs Dolphins live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.



DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Raiders vs Dolphins live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.



You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Raiders vs Dolphins live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

This option is just for those who live in Miami, West Palm Beach or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Raiders vs Dolphins live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

You can watch every out-of-market, non-primetime preseason NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Raiders vs Dolphins live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Dolphins live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Raiders vs Dolphins Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) look to keep a strong preseason going against the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Saturday.

Las Vegas beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in the Hall of Fame Game on August 4. The Raiders then beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday, August 14 at home.

Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham has impressed at times in two preseason games with 164 yards passing and 30 yards rushing. Fellow backup Nick Mullens has impressed, too, with 166 yards passing and a touchdown.

Chase Garbers saw some snaps, too, but the position battle remains between Stidham and Mullens for the top backup job behind Derek Carr. That will continue in Miami.

“I thought all the quarterbacks did well, I really did. Jarrett led a couple of scoring drives, and then Nick came in, did the same thing,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said via Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven. “And then Chase moved the team a little bit there at the end. I think Jarrett has really grown over time. One of the things that keeps showing up and I’m really happy about is that there have been no turnovers. Before we can win, we have to learn how to not lose.”

The Dolphins collected their first win of the preseason on August 13 in a 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson led the way with 218 yards and a touchdown on 20-28 passing. Thompson also ran for 25 yards on three carries.

“I have to check myself when certain things will happen during a game or practice where I’ll feel myself getting impatient with him because I’ve completely forgotten he’s a rookie,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said via USA Today’s Dolphins Wire. “But he is a rookie, and to his credit, we rely on him as a veteran. It’s a hard thing in this league with a night’s sleep to go in as a starter — we were pumped to give him that opportunity.”

21 yard scramble from Skylar Thompson. pic.twitter.com/WWbS8f21jX — Jacob Meshel (@fins_dynasty) August 14, 2022

“I know he feels like, and we’ll all feel like, he left some plays out there,” McDaniel added. “But the biggest thing is we didn’t have any turnovers as an offense. I think we had one penalty, so that’s something to build on positively and you can’t have those types of statistics there, specifically, if you don’t have efficient, good quarterback play. It was cool to watch — he was pumped. He was very salty, I think, every series because he was mad at himself for whatever happened the previous series and that’s a good starting point because he didn’t shy away from making plays either after he was frustrated.”