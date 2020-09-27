Raiders vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to keep rolling after a big win on Monday Night Football as they head east to take on Cam Newton and the Patriots on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Patriots online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Las Vegas and Boston

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Raiders vs Patriots live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Patriots live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Raiders vs Patriots live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Raiders vs Patriots live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Raiders vs Patriots live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Patriots live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Raiders vs Patriots Preview

The Raiders opened their new stadium in Las Vegas with a bang in Week 2, upsetting to Saints on Monday Night Football. Derek Carr passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while second-year running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 88 yards on a whopping 27 carries. Carr’s favorite target was tight end Darren Waller, who caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“He’ll definitely be a problem for us,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Waller. “There’s not one thing you can take away from him. He does a lot things, does a lot of things well.”

The Patriots came up just short in their own prime time spot last week, with quarterback Cam Newton getting stuffed short of the goal line for the winning touchdown against the Seahawks. That being said, the 2015 MVP has looked like his old self. Newton passed for 397 yards and a score in the loss, also leading the team in rushing with 47 yards and two scores.

“Cam looks like he’s the usual Cam. He’s a threat to do a lot of different things,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said this week. “It’s a tough operation. It always is when you play against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, and now that they’ve joined forces, it’s double trouble for every defensive staff, every coach and every team that comes in there.”

What gives defenses problems is the sheer size of Newton when he gets into open space. Even Gruden is in awe.

“They run power plays to his left when taking people on with his right shoulder. [Then] he gets up and throws a bullet across the field. I don’t know how he does it. … I think it’s amazing,” Gruden said.

Gruden and Belichick have history from the famous tuck rule game in 2001. The Patriots ended up winning the matchup, moving on and capturing their first Super Bowl title.

“He’s the best coach,” Gruden said of Belichick. “He’s gonna have a plan for you. What you saw last week is probably not what you’re going to see on game day,” Gruden said. “We’re excited to play the Patriots and see what we can get done in a short week. They’re a heck of a team.”

The Patriots are a 6.5-point home favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 47 points.