Rams vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The best in the NFC West clash again when the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams (10-6) take on the No. 3 seeded Seahawks Seahawks (12-4) Saturday.

The game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Seahawks online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including every NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including every NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Seattle

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Los Angeles. It is NOT available in Seattle

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Rams vs Seahawks live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Rams vs Seahawks Preview

The Rams enter this game with a remaining question mark at quarterback. Head coach Sean McVay was asked if he had a timetable in mind for starting quarterback Jared Goff’s return from thumb surgery, and his reply was equally swift and vague: “Yeah, Saturday at 1:39.”

Thus, it remains a mystery as to whether it’ll be Goff or John Wolford under center. “What I probably should have said is there’s a possibility that he could be ready to go as early as if we were able to make the playoffs. Didn’t know the totality of what the rehab entailed,” McVay revealed, according to ABC News, adding: “He’s coming along well. He did just have surgery pretty recently, so I know he’s doing everything in his power to get himself ready to go.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Wolford get the nod again after making a solid enough debut last week. He completed just under 58 percent of his passes for 231 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception in the Rams’ 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, which, with this defense, might be good enough.

The Rams have had arguably the best all-around defense in the NFL this year, finishing first in total defense (281.9 yards allowed per game), first in points allowed (18.5), third against the run (91.3 yards allowed on the ground per game) and first in passing defense (199.7 yards through the air per contest).

“I mean, they do everything well,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said about the Rams, per the Associated Press. “They’ve got a great defensive line. They’ve got really good linebackers that can run side by side. The DBs can really play. They’re coached extremely well. It’s going to be a great matchup.”

The Seahawks have buckled down on defense of late themselves, so it will be interesting to see how they respond if Wolford gets the call again. Since Week 9, Seattle hasn’t surrendered more than 23 points in a game, and the defense has allowed a 300-yard passer in that time, either.

The last time these two teams met in the postseason was back in 2004 when the Rams beat the Seahawks 27-20, also in a Wild Card matchup. They split their series this season, with the Rams winning 23-16 at home on November 15, and Seattle taking the December 27th matchup, 20-9.