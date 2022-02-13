How to Watch Rams vs Bengals Game Online for Free

Matthew Stafford seeks a big finish to his first season with the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) against the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) in Super Bowl LVI.

Rams vs Bengals Preview

When the Los Angeles Rams lost a Divisional Round game in Green Bay in 2021, it looked like the Rams could move on from quarterback Jared Goff. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers outdueled him.

The Rams traded Goff, despite helping the team reach a Super Bowl in the 2018 season, for a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who never won a postseason game. Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit where he put up impressive numbers but didn’t have a great supporting cast around him.

“We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude, those things don’t come around often,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “What he’s done, he’s elevated everybody around him. He’s made me a better coach, he’s made his teammates better, he’s such a great person.

Los Angeles’ gamble worked as Stafford led the Rams to Super Bowl LVI to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns this season — his best numbers in almost a decade. He’s been just as effective in the playoffs with 905 yards passing and six touchdowns.

That included deep shots to Cooper Kupp to set up a game-winning field goal to unseat the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 23. Stafford led a game-winning drive again in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30.

“Long time coming, you know? Spent a lot of years in this league and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Stafford told the media via Patra. “I feel blessed to be able to play in this league for as long as I have but I sure am happy for this opportunity for not only myself but, really, so many guys in that locker room that deserve this too. And that’s what it is, it’s an opportunity to go out there and win another one.”

Stafford could lead the Rams to the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. Standing in the way will be a Bengals defense that found a way to get the best of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati has morphed into a turnover machine in the postseason with six interceptions. Stafford has only thrown one in the postseason, but he had some trouble in the regular season with 17 interceptions.

It behooves Stafford to take care of the ball because the Bengals come into the game with quarterback Joe Burrow playing the best football of his young career. Conversely the Rams pass rush led by Aaron Donald has been a nightmare for opposing teams, which takes pressure off of Stafford to do it all.