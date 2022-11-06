Rams vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) head to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) on Sunday, November 6.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers

Rams vs Bucs Preview

These two teams have won the last two Super Bowls, but both enter this matchup trying to stop the bleeding. Tampa Bay has lost three games in a row, most recently falling to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-22, on October 27. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 2642 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, but the offense couldn’t get the run game going, mustering just 44 yards on the ground.

The Bucs have totaled over 100 yards on the ground in just one game this season, and that simply can’t continue if they want to pull themselves back into the thick of things in the NFC.

“We’re going to go out there this week and we’re going to try to be the best we could be this week,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast this week. “Who cares what happened in the past eight weeks? Our record is what it is. We’re not changing it. We can’t change any game that we’ve had. All we can do is learn from the last eight weeks and try to apply it in a winning way this week. And, you know, it’s a big challenge for us. So we’re going see what we were made of. And I think time will tell all.”

Tampa Bay is averaging just 18.3 points a game, which is 26th in the NFL. The Buccaneers have been doing well on defense, allowing just 18.9 points per contest (sixth in the NFL), which has kept them in games.

The Rams also enter this game struggling, losing three of their last four. Like Tampa Bay, L.A. has been trying to get it offense moving but the unit currently ranks 28th in the league in points scored (16.9 per game). Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford is off to one of the worst starts his career, throwing for 1,763 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions through the first eight games.

Los Angeles is coming off a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and perhaps the most concerning element of loss was when the team’s top wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, went down with an apparent ankle injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay gave a positive update about the team’s star this week, however, saying it’s likely Kupp will be ready for this game.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” McVay said about Kupp. “You guys all know how tough he is, and so, really just kind of managing that swelling. But fortunately, there wasn’t anything structurally wrong, and so that’s very positive news for us.”

The Rams have won the last three games against the Bucs, most recently taking Tampa Bay down in the NFC Divisional round, 30-27.