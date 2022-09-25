Rams vs Cardinals Live Stream: Where to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in a critical NFC West Division matchup on Sunday, September 25.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Rams vs Cardinals streaming live online today:

Rams vs Cardinals Preview

In a playoff rematch the Los Angels Rams (1-1) and Arizona Cardinals (1-1) seek an early edge in the NFC West Division race on Sunday.

The Rams dominated the Cardinals in the Wild Card round last season, but the defending Super Bowl champions know well not to take the Cardinals lightly. Arizona fell to Kansas City in the season opener, but the Cardinals bounced back to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 on September 18.

Los Angeles got blugeoned by the Buffalo Bills in the season kickoff but rebounded to beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-27. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been up and down in the early season with 512 yards passing for four touchdowns versus five interceptions.

The Rams haven’t been able to use its running game to its full potential, largely due to playing catchup with the Bills in Week 1. Darnell Henderson Jr. has a touchdown and a 4.1 yards per carry average. Cam Akers has yet to get going with a just 2.4 yards per carry on 18 attempts.

Arizona faced a potential hole in its rung game wth James Conner banged up, but he is expected to play on Sunday. Conner has just three yards per carry and a touchdown this season. It’s been

running back by committee for the Cardinals of late.

Darrell Williams leads Cardinals rushers with 7.4 yards per carry and touchdown. Eno Benjamin averages 4.9 yards per carry.

The Cardinals, of course, lean heavily on quarterback Kyler Murray’s throwing arm legs. Murray has 470 yards passing and three touchdowns versus and interception. Murray also has 57 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Murray and company will need to a find a way to make things work against a tough Rams defense that features Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.