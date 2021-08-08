Raptors vs Knicks Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rookie Scottie Barnes and the Raptors take on the Knicks in Summer League action on Sunday.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Knicks Summer League game online:

Raptors vs Knicks Preview

Some of the top young talent in the league will be on the court for NBA Summer League, but the Knicks and Raptors will roll out some highly-anticipated names for their time in Las Vegas.

For the Raptors, it’s No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn drawing the attention.

“He’s a multi-faceted, multi-positional two-way player,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said after the Raptors selected Barnes. “It’s a great pick for us. He really has a magnetic personality. He has a high-energy type of personality. He’s a great communicator and he has a passion for winning.”

Flynn played nearly 20 minutes per game last season for the Raptors last season, averaging 7.5 points and 2.9 assists while shooting just 37.4% from the field. He’s still a raw talent and will likely be relied upon more with the departure of Kyle Lowry.

Raptors Summer League Roster

Jalen Adams Guard Dalano Banton Guard Scottie Barnes Guard/Forward Justin Champagnie Forward Zaccheus Darko-Kelly Guard/Forward Malachi Flynn Guard Freddie Gillespie Center Ashton Hagans Guard Rayshaun Hammonds Forward David Johnson Guard Anas Mahmoud Center Isiaha Mike Forward Matt Morgan Guard Ishmail Wainwright Forward Yuta Watanabe Forward

The Knicks surprised last season and have some young talent waiting in the wings in Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin — first-round picks a year ago. Jericho Sims and Rokas Jokubaitis were both second-round picks this year and will take part in the Summer League action. Jokubaitis was initially thought to be a pick that would be stashed in Europe where he currently plays at FC Barcelona. However, he’s leaving the door open on what could happen following Summer League.

“I don’t know what to expect, but I’m looking forward to summer league and we’ll see how it will go,” Jokubaitis said. “Right now the plan is to go to Europe, but you never know in basketball, because basketball is a sport where anything can happen.”

Knicks Summer League Roster