Raptors vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers meet in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, starting on Saturday, April 16.

Game 1 (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, while the rest of the games in the series will be on NBA TV, TNT or ESPN.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in every one, while NBA TV is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 76ers vs Raptors live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the NBA playoffs, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 76ers vs Raptors live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but you can include the main package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 76ers vs Raptors live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the ESPN games via their app or website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 76ers vs Raptors live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

76ers vs Raptors Preview

Fifth-seeded Toronto (48-34) ended a one-year hiatus from the postseason with a return to the playoffs. Fourth seed Philadelphia (51-31), meanwhile, look to get past the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 1985.

Philadelphia comes into the playoffs winners of five of its last six games. The 76ers went 3-1 against Toronto in the regular season, but the Raptors won the final meeting 119-114 on April 7. That came amid a three-game winning streak for the Raptors, which the New York Knicks snapped to end the regular season on Sunday, April 10.

“One good thing, if there’s a good thing about playing Toronto, they are who they are,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said via TSN. “They’re long, they’re athletic, and they don’t change much. They do change a lot of defenses and all that stuff, but at the end of the day it’s all about their length, their speed, their aggressiveness, and so you have to combat that.”

Pascal Siakam, a member of the Raptors’ 2019 championship team, leads the team in scoring with 22.8 points per game and rebounds with 8.5 boards per contest. Siakam also averages 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per night.

Pascal Siakam was a brilliant two-way superstar in crunch-time last night, keying a 8-0 run to help give Toronto the win: pic.twitter.com/6a4eQOLRU4 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) April 6, 2022

“We’re going to try to use that experience as much as we can, but we don’t know what to expect. Like, things are going to be different,” Siakam said according to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, “and we’ve just got to go out there with a clear mind.”

Fred VanVleet, also a member of that 2019 team, scores 20.3 points per game. VanVleet also averages 4.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per night.

“We’ve shown that we can win in a thousand different ways this year,” VanVleet said via TSN. “We’ve had ugly wins, we’ve had good wins, we’ve had shootouts, we’ve had slugfests, as coach said the other day. I think that’s the versatility of being able to have different things that you can go to, but we gotta be who we are.”

For Philadelphia, Joel Embiid leads the Sixers in scoring and rebounds for a double double of 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per night. Embiid also posts 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

🔥 @JoelEmbiid ERUPTED for a 41 point double-double in the @sixers win. 41 PTS | 20 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL 🔥 Embiid has had 41+ points in 3 of his last 4 games! pic.twitter.com/RdftVXyCFA — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2022

James Harden, who joined the Sixers via a trade with Brooklyn, also averages a double double with 21 points 10.5 assists per game. Harden also averages 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest. he had been dealing with hamstring issues, but he says he’s ready to go for the playoffs.

“I’ve actually been doing some sprints and some hamstring work this week, so it’s been a really good week for me to be able to prepare myself for this first round,” Harden said via NBC Sports Philadelphia.