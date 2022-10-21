How to Watch Raptors vs Nets Game Live Online

The Brooklyn Nets seek a bounce-back win against the Toronto Raptors in early-season NBA action on Friday, October 21.

In the United States, the game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on YES Network (in Nets market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes YES Network.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Nets, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including YES Network (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Raptors vs Nets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raptors vs Nets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Raptors vs Nets live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Raptors vs Nets live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Raptors vs Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) got stunned in its season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) on Wednesday.

Brooklyn now seeks to even its record against a Toronto Raptors squad (1-0) on Friday. The Raptors meanwhile look to make it 2-0 after edging the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) on Wednesday.

Nets players will look to avoid a slow start similar to the one against New Orleans. The Pelicans jumped out to a 32-14 lead in the first quarter and rolled from there to a 130-108 victory.

“They were ready, I thought, just in general,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said via Yahoo! Sports. “Just their body language and their communication they were having. They were really locked in the morning prep and as well tonight.”

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points and four blocks, and Kyrie Irving added 15 points and five assists. Patty Mills impressed with 16 points off the bench. Meanwhile, the Nets only got four points, five rebounds, and five assists from Ben Simmons in his Nets debut.

“It takes time,” Simmons said via The Associated Press. “Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year there are little things that your mind might tell you to do something, but your body’s not wanting to do that.”

Brooklyn gets some extra help on Friday with the return of Joe Harris from from foot soreness. Harris confirmed the decision at Friday’s shootaround per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. Harris only played 14 games last season due to an ankle injury, but he played effective when available with 11.3 points and four rebounds per game.

“It’s obviously going to open up the floor,” Mills said per ESPN. “Give driving lane opportunities for our main guys. But I think just for him, I think seeing what he went through last year and being close to him, it’s almost like a feel-good thing to have him back out there in a regular-season game again. I know he’s been through a lot; he’s handled it like an absolute champ, so hopefully he can stay healthy, we can keep him out there.”

Brooklyn won’t have T.J. Warren and Seth Curry for the game due to injuries. Toronto comes in with Otto Porter Jr. out due to injury, but Chris Boucher and Khem Birch remain questionable.

The Raptors had a strong start from its starting lineup in the opener as all five starters scored 15 or more points. Pascal Siakam led the way with 23 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points, and O.G. Anunoby scored 18 points. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet added 15 points apiece.