Ravens vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Looking to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in a Week 15 divisional battle on Saturday.

Ravens vs Browns Preview

This AFC North rivalry showdown has plenty of implications and storylines. The Ravens enter the game at 9-4 and are trying to stay atop the division standings, while the Browns are just fighting to keep a chance at making the playoffs alive.

Baltimore could be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson again with a sprained PCL and could also be without backup Tyler Huntley as well. The Browns on the other hand have had some growing pains in their first two games with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

Watson so far has gone 38-64 for just 407 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His QBR has also been just 48.3.

The Browns have had an up-and-down season with a record of 5-8 and will likely need to win their final four games to have any chance at the playoffs. Cleveland will close the season with the Ravens, Saints, at the Commanders, and at the Steelers.

The one consistent the Browns have been able to count on this season has been Nick Chubb running the ball. Chubb this season has rushed for 1,153 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With the injuries at quarterback, it’s possible that the Ravens will have to lean on their run game as well. The good news is that J.K. Dobbins returned last week and rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries.

If the Ravens are without Jackson, they’ll need another similar effort out of Dobbins in order to get a win. Anthony Brown played sparingly at quarterback last week and was 3-5 passing for 16 yards so it’s hard to know what to expect from him at quarterback.

Beyond the rushing games, defense is what could determine the outcome of this game. That’s good news for the Ravens because in four of their last five games they have held opponents to 14 points or less. The Browns’ defense has also played better as of late holding opponents to 18 points per game over the last three games.

It’s hard to find much of an edge for either team in this matchup with the current state of things, but it’s fair to assume this will probably be a low-scoring affair. Oddsmakers agree as the total for this one is set at just 37.