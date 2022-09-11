Ravens vs Jets Week 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Joe Flacco has to carry the can for the New York Jets while Zach Wilson is on the shelf. The bad news for the 37-year-old quarterback is he’ll have to face his former team the Baltimore Ravens, who have revamped what was the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2021.

New faces like safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Kyle Fuller join a group already featuring Marlon Humphrey and and Marcus Peters. It won’t be easy for Flacco to find open receivers against this group, putting an extra burden on a Jets defense with a lot to prove to try and cope with Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens’ offense.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Ravens vs Jets streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Jets live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Ravens vs Jets Preview

Flacco won a Super Bowl with the Ravens following the 2012 season, but this has long been Jackson’s show. The league MVP three years ago, Jackson’s future has been the subject of intense speculation this offseason while he waits on a long-term contract extension.

Jackson appears ready to forego a new deal and play on the franchise tag after this season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Lamar Jackson decided to turn down the Ravens’ offer and bet on himself. He now will make $23 million this season and is expected to be franchise tagged after this season. pic.twitter.com/lAuxYCmnbQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2022

It’s a less than ideal situation, but Jackson can still start the season with a big performance against a Jets defense that ranked last in yards and points in 2021. Head coach Robert Saleh has better personnel to make his schemes work after safety Jordan Whitehead and shutdown cornerback Ahmed ‘Sauce’ Gardner were added to the secondary.

Jackson is likely to avoid Gardner and target his tight ends underneath, where All-Pro Mark Andrews thrives. He’s joined by fourth-round pick Isaiah Likely, who has already established a niche as a prolific target with some impressive showings during preseason:

Isaiah Likely this preseason: 🟣 7 forced missed tackles on receptions (most since 2015) 🟣 94.1 receiving grade (best in PFF era) 🟣 100% catch rate (12/12) pic.twitter.com/ZpAlhX9yiV — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) September 6, 2022

Aside from sharing the wealth through the air, Jackson and his dual-threat skills will also need to spark the running game into life. The Ravens are still waiting on J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to return to full health, so they’ll probably hand the reins to veterans Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake.

There’s more excitement about the Jets’ backfield thanks to the pairing of Michael Carter and second-round pick Breece Hall. The latter will also be a factor in the passing game, along with fellow rookie, wideout Garrett Wilson.

Hall and Wilson are the main reasons for excitement about the Jets’ offense this season, with coordinator Mike LaFleur already hyping the pair, per SNYtv’s Connor Hughes:

Mike LaFleur says that Breece Hall & Garrett Wilson are a “little bit ahead” of where most rookies are #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 8, 2022

The excitement would be stronger for Week 1 if Wilson wasn’t still nursing a knee injury. It’s difficult to believe Flacco will make enough plays to keep pace with Jackson.