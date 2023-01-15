Ravens vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in AFC Wild Card action on “Sunday Night Football” on Sunday, January 15.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Ravens vs Bengals streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, as you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Ravens vs Bengals Preview

Defending AFC champion Cincinnati confidently looks to take another step toward a return to the Super Bowl in the Wild Card. Baltimore looks to play spoiler without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and advance in an upset.

“When you are part of a really good team like we have you feel that,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “That leads to no panic, just confidence that we’ll get it going the right way.”

Jackson will sit out again due to a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley could start in his place, pending a game-time decision amid a shoulder injury per NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. The Ravens will also play Anthony Brown according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“No nerves,” Huntley said via Patra. “Just excited to get back out there, missing one week. It’s just another opportunity to go play football and I appreciate it, and to be doing it with the Ravens, that puts it over the top.”

Huntley has been solid at times with an 88.2 or better quarterback rating twice this season. He has 658 yards passing for two touchdowns versus three interceptions.

Brown, a rookie from Oregon, has played sparingly this season. He has 302 yards passing and two interceptions.

“We’ll see when the time comes,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Baltimore’s defense, meanwhile, faces a monster challenge in the Bengals offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow leads an explosive Bengals offense with 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions.

Burrow has ample targets in wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Chase has 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Higgins has 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. Boyd has 58 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

Cincinnati can run, too, with a dangerous running back in Joe Mixon. He has 814 yards and seven touchdowns on 210 carries this season.

The Bengals also have a tough defense, which allows 20.1 points per game and 345.9 yards per game. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is a force up front with eight sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

Baltimore could make things a defensive battle if the unit matches its averages for the season. The Ravens allow 18.5 points and 342.2 yards per game. Baltimore will need a big game for linebacker Justin Houston, who has 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and 21 tackles this season.