How to Watch Ravens vs Bengals Game Online for Free

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens as the Bengals take the field for the first time since their Monday Night Football game abruptly ended amid the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Ravens vs Bengals streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Bengals live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ravens vs Bengals Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals take the field for the first since their Monday Night Football Game abruptly ended amid the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Through extensive medical care and an outpouring of prayer and support, Hamlin gradually improved over the course of the week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the Bengals have moved forward to face the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North showdown on Sunday, members of the Bengals still have Hamlin on their hearts and minds.

For Bengals tight end Tee Higgins in particular, Hamlin’s recovery has brought relief. Higgins got tackled by Hamlin and made contact with Hamlin at the end of the play before the collapse. Hamlin’s family has asked for no blame toward Higgins for the incident. Hamlin can now breathe on his own and speak. He posted on Instagram on January 7 to express his gratitude for everyone’s love and support.

“He’s doing good, so I’m in a good place right now,” Higgins said via Yahoo! Sports. “It feels good, knowing that he’s OK, he’s doing better. It makes me feel better inside too.”

Hamlin’s journey has touched the Ravens, too, especially safety Geno Stone, who knows Hamlin personally. Stone shared his story with The Baltimore Banner.

“To know the type of person he is and how much he really cared about his community. … I’m still praying for him, praying for his family,” Stone told The Baltimore Banner.

But once Higgins, Stone and their teammates take the field in a rivalry showdown, it’s all business. The Ravens beat the Bengals last time they met and could complete a season sweep on Sunday.

The Bengals (11-4) are already AFC North champions amid the cancellation of the previous game and the mathematical impossibility of the Ravens (10-6) passing the Bengals. While the two rivals could meet in the first round of the playoffs, the location remains in doubt and could come down to a coin flip.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn’t happy about the NFL’s decision, but all the Bengals need to do is win on Sunday.

“As far as I’m concerned, we just want the rules to be followed. When a game is canceled, you just turn to winning percentage to clarify everything so we don’t have to make up rules,” Taylor said via Bleacher Report. “There’s several instances this season when a club is fined or people in our building are fined and we’re being told, ‘Follow the rules. It’s black and white. It’s in the rulebook.’ So now when we point out the rules and you’re told, we’re going to change that, I don’t want to hear about fair and equitable when that’s the case.”

Cincinnati needs to win or at least needs the Los Angeles Chargers to lose in order to secure a home game for the Wild Card Round. The Bengals have been one of the hottest teams of late with seven-straight wins.