How to Watch Ravens vs Browns Live Stream for Free

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) head to Cleveland to take on the Browns (2-1) on Sunday, October 1 in a huge AFC North showdown.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Ravens vs Browns Preview

The Browns are fresh from a 27-3 rout of the Tennessee Titans last week. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Cleveland clearly missed running back Nick Chubb, who went down with a season-ending knee injury Week 2. The Browns netted just 78 rushing yards, which will be something to watch as they now have to face a swarming Ravens defense.

Speaking of defense, Cleveland has been one of the league’s best units. The Browns have surrendered just 3.0 points or less in two of their last three games, and they sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times.

One key injury issue to monitor will be that of Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. If Watson doesn’t go, expect fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to get the start in his place.

On the other side, Baltimore is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 22-19 in overtime last weekend. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went 22-31 for 202 yards, also leading the team in rushing with 14 carries for 101 yards and two rushing TDs. He was sacked four times, and constant pressure he was under didn’t help the offense. Expect the Browns to come after him early and often in this one.

“He’s one of the best athletes in the NFL that just happens to play the quarterback position,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said about Jackson. “So, if we saw running backs doing that, we wouldn’t bat an eye. We got to tackle him like he’s a running back. Tackle him like he’s a wide receiver. Just because the ball is in his hand doesn’t mean he’s still not a threat to run.”

Defensively, Baltimore hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season, and it has given up just over 18 points a game to opponents this season. With both squads boasting top 10 defenses, expect this to be a low-scoring contest.

“You go in there as the enemy to go take over and that’s our plan, to actually go take over,” Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said heading into the matchup, giving Cleveland some bulletin board material. “I think they call it (Browns fans) the Dawg Pound, I consider myself a dog so I’m right at home in that place. So I’m excited to get back in there and I know they’re a physical football team, but so are we.”