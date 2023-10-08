How to Stream Ravens vs Steelers Game for Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday October 8 in a huge AFC North showdown.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Ravens vs Steelers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Ravens vs Steelers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Ravens vs Steelers live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Ravens vs Steelers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Ravens vs Steelers Preview

With both teams currently occupying the top two spots in the conference, this game will be a big one. The Ravens are 2-0 on the road this season, most recently taking down the Cleveland Browns, 28-3, last weekend. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went 15-19 for 186 yards and two passing touchdowns, also rushing for two TDs.

Baltimore has been playing balanced ball, scoring 24.8 points a game on offense (12th in the NFL) while also boasting the league’s third-ranked defense (14.5 points allowed per game). Defensively, Baltimore is a force to be reckoned with yet again, leading the league in yards allowed per play (3.8).

On the other side, the Steelers are coming off a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans last weekend. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 15-of-23 passes for 114 yards and an interception in the loss.

Pickett left the game after suffering a knee bruise, but he should be good to go after being a full participant in practice. Still, Baltimore is preparing to face either Pickett or his backup, former Chicago Bears starter, Mitch Trubisky.

“We have a lot of tape on Kenny, obviously [we’ve] played him, seen him on tape all the time,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously, he’s an excellent quarterback in the system. They’ve fitted the system to him, it seems, like always. We’re looking forward to the challenge. That’s what it’s going to be. We expect him to be out there; he says he’s going to be out there, [so] we expect him to be out there. It is what it is. You find out … But obviously, Mitch Trubisky is a heck of a player, too. We’ll be preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.”

“We know them, they know us. The waters run deep we understand that,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said about the Ravens, before noting who the bulk of his squad’s preparation will be centered around.

“A lot of what goes on is about Lamar Jackson, and we better focus our energies there. He’s very difficult to duplicate in preparation because obviously, you don’t have a lot of quarterbacks on your roster with arm talent and movement abilities like that. But we’ll do what we’ve always done if it means, you know, putting a wide out back there from time to time in certain situations to reflect his run talents and a quarterback to reflect his past talents.”

Pittsburgh leads the regular season series against Baltimore, 30-24.