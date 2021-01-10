Ravens vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two run-heavy squads face off as the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens meet up in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday,

The game starts at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN (normal broadcast), ABC (normal broadcast), ESPN2 (‘Film Room’ broadcast), ESPN+ (‘Between the Lines’ broadcast) and Freeform (‘Watch Party’ broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of any of the different Ravens vs Titans broadcasts online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Ravens vs Titans live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 broadcasts live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with these channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Titans live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 broadcasts live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Ravens vs Titans live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 broadcasts live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to sign in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Ravens vs Titans live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 broadcasts live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3 on the ESPN platforms) can be watched for free this way if you have a participating internet service provider, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to sign in and watch all of them.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Between the Lines broadcast will feature Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, among other guests. The broadcast will include “analysis, analytics and odds discussion … presented in a casual, conversational format than a traditional telecast.”

Anyone in the US can watch this broadcast live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a streaming service that has hundreds of exclusive live sports (college basketball, college football, UFC, international soccer, etc.), every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Ravens vs Titans ‘Between the Lines’ broadcast live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Ravens vs Titans live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Ravens vs Titans Preview

The Baltimore Ravens punched their ticket to the postseason thanks to five consecutive wins to close out the year, the final a 38-3 beatdown of the Bengals where the team rushed for a franchise-record 404 yards.

“It’s a bunch of guys that are happy, but we’re still hungry,” Ravens running back JK Dobbins said. “We’re glad to get this win and get in, but we know what the ultimate goal is, and that’s what’s on our minds right now.”

The Ravens were the top seed in the AFC a year ago, but fell to the Titans in upset fashion in the Divisional Round. They have a chance for redemption against Tennessee, although head coach John Harbaugh says that’s not a motivational factor in the matchup.

“It didn’t matter what team we were playing, we wanted to be in this situation, so we can go fight for a Super Bowl. That’s always the ultimate goal. As a team, you just want to give yourself a shot to fight for the ‘dance,’ and we put ourselves in a position to where we can fight. And we’ve got the team that we played last year, so it is what it is. We know what time it is.”

Titans running back Derrick Henry finished the year as the NFL’s top rusher, topping 2,000 yards thanks to a massive final game, notching 250 yards in his season finale. The Titans offense relies a lot upon Henry churning away at a high clip and the Ravens will have to slow him down if they want to have a chance in their Wild Card matchup on Sunday.

“Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game, and he’s in the zone right now,” Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “So, yes – I take pride in the challenge of lining up and trying to shut him down.”

INJURY REPORT

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: G Ben Bredeson (knee), T D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), C Patrick Mekari (back), OLB Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), WR Willie Snead IV (ankle)

Titans: No players listed

Odds

Line: Baltimore -3

Total: 54.5