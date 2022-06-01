Where to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Streaming Online

The “Real Housewives” franchise is headed to the Middle East when “The Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Real Housewives of Dubai” online for free:

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Preview

NEW SERIES: Your Golden First Look at The Real Housewives of Dubai | Bravo New show, new housewives, and a whole new way of doing things. In Dubai, it's the women who run things. These aren't your momma's housewives, Habibi, so buckle up! Watch the premiere of Real Housewives of Dubai, June 1st at 9/8c on Bravo and stream next day on Peacock. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► STREAM BRAVO… 2022-05-17T16:00:31Z

Joining the housewives of New York, New Jersey, Beverly Hills and seven other franchises comes the “Real Housewives of Dubai,” the first U.S. version of the franchise that is set entirely in another country.

The Bravo press release teases:

As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’” When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” said executive producer Andy Cohen in a statement.

The cast is as follows:

Born in Lebanon and raised in Texas, Nina Ali moved to Dubai in 2011. Highly driven and business-minded, Nina is the co-founder of a successful cake company. After facing significant challenges growing up, Nina values authenticity and prides herself on being the “real deal,” especially when it comes to raising her three children. Though she is supportive of her husband’s lucrative business endeavors, they must decide if life in the penthouse is worth the many sacrifices.

Dubai's first Black supermodel Chanel Ayan is a glamorous socialite known for her elegance and enviable style. A fashion and beauty expert, Chanel is a boss on and off the runway. While running her successful talent agency, she is juggling motherhood and a highly anticipated makeup and skincare launch. When Chanel is confronted by demons from both her past and present, she realizes she can only hide behind couture for so long.

The daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras, Boston-born Caroline Brooks is a proud first generation American and Afro-Latina with an appetite for business that is larger than life. With the nickname Caroline DXB, she is well-known in the Dubai real estate world and dreams of opening an inclusive spa. Self-made and hyper-driven, she will use any connections – including her ex-husband's – to cement her and her son's future.

Born and raised in the UAE, Dr. Sara Al Madani straddles two worlds: modern and traditional. After starting her first business at the early age of 15, Sara has become a prolific public speaker and inspiration to young women in the region. Despite all her success, this twice-divorced mom of one is intent on finding the one thing that's missing in her life: love.

Originally from Jamaica, Lesa Milan is living out her dreams in Dubai as a successful fashion designer, devoted wife and loving mother to three. Queen of her household, Lesa is fiercely loyal and puts family first over everything. The former Miss Jamaica winner is proud of her luxury maternity fashion line Mina Roe, but fears the success of her brand may come at the cost of her personal life.

A stylist turned reality star on Bravo's former series "Ladies of London," Caroline Stanbury returns to the network with expanded horizons as a luxury brand ambassador and host of the popular relationship podcast "Divorced Not Dead." After her break-up, the mother of three found happiness in Dubai with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. However, marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.

“Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.