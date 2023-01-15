Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup Final 2023 in USA

Real Madrid takes on Barcelona in the Super Cup Final on Sunday, January 15.

In the United States, the match (1:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Barcelona:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the match:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

Supercopa de España Final 2023 Preview

Real Madrid and Barcelona match up for the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Barcelona will seek a third win in the last four matches between the two professional Spanish soccer powers. The last match went to Real Madrid, however, a 3-1 victory on October 16, 2022, in the Spanish LaLiga.

Real Madrid and Barcelona split their 2022 LaLiga matches with Barcelona winning the other match, 4-0 on March 20. The two also played a club friendly in July, won by Barcelona 1-0.

Barcelona and Real Madrid also met in the last Spanish Super Cup in 2022, a 3-2 win by Real Madrid on January 12. Barcelona will look to avenge that loss and win the Super Cup.

Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati have goals for Barcelona so far in the Super Cup. Raphinha and Ferran Torres each have an assist.

Barcelona played to a 2-2 tie in regulation with Real Betis on January 12 for the first Super Cup match. Barcelona then pulled it out with a 4-2 advantage on penalty kicks. Lewandowski, Fati, Pedri, and Franck Kessie delivered on penalty kicks for Barcelona.

“It was a beautiful match, one of those the fans show up to watch,” Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen said via Reuters. “I’m very proud of myself. I think since last year I’ve been going through a great moment in my career and in my life.

“It was a very difficult match mainly after the break because they dominated possession and made it really though for us. They were superior in the midfield, had control of the match and we had to fight really hard to advance.”

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has the lone goal for his team in a Super Cup match that also went to penalty kicks. Valencia played Real Madrid to a 1-1 tie in regulation but came up short on penalty kicks, 4-3. Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Marco Asensio all delivered on penalty kicks for Real Madrid.

“It was a difficult game, but games at this level are always difficult,” Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said via Reuters. “We made it more difficult with a mistake at the start of the second half. I think the first half was good, and the end of the game was good.

“The opponent defended well and tried to hit us on the counter,” Ancelotti added. “We’re happy, the team isn’t at its best but little by little we have to improve, and the team delivered. We were always present on the field.”

Ancelotti didn’t consider the challenge alarming as his team heads into the Super Cup final.

“We aren’t at our best, that’s normal,” Ancelotti said via Reuters. “There are players getting into better condition, also the problems for [Eduardo] Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez affected us, we had to use players like [Dani] Carvajal and [Ferland] Mendy who are at the limit, but we’re in another final.”