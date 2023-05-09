Real Madrid vs Man City Live Stream: How to Watch in US for Free

In a rematch of last year’s wild semifinal, Real Madrid and Manchester City will once again clash for a spot in the Champions League final, with Leg 1 of their matchup taking place Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS and TUDN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City streaming live online:

Real Madrid vs Man City Preview

For the second year in a row, Manchester City and Real Madrid are facing off in the semifinal game for a trip to the Champions League finals. The way the semifinals work is that they play two legs totaling 180 minutes instead of a single 90-minute match.

The first leg takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, May 9 with the second leg being held at Etihad Stadium in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, May 17.

In last year’s matches, Manchester City won the first leg 4-3 but then Real Madrid won the second leg 3-1 and therefore Real Madrid advanced to the final because the aggregate scoring was 6-5 in favor of Real Madrid. Real Madrid then went on to win the finals against Liverpool.

So Manchester City is looking for some revenge against Real Madrid, but it won’t be easy. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said in his pre-game press conference (via AS.com) that they are looking to jump out to a strong start in the first leg.

“Our game plan for tomorrow is to put in a complete performance and play at our best in terms of physicality, technique, and motivation. The second leg will decide the outcome of the tie. But we want to take advantage tomorrow,” said Ancelotti, adding, “A positive result would give us an advantage. Having a small advantage would make us feel good about ourselves going into the match. Not being up against it. It’s not just about the result. If you manage to avoid having problems, that can also be a small advantage. We will try to do well tomorrow.”

The biggest concern is Erling Haaland, a Norwegian soccer phenom who just joined Man City in 2022-2023 season. He is having a very good year and Ancelotti knows he is “very dangerous” to come up against this year.

“He’s very dangerous. He’s incredibly impressive when it comes to scoring goals, that’s obvious. Talking about Haaland means not just talking about one player, but also about a complete team that attacks and has lots of ideas … Our game plan isn’t just to stop Haaland, but rather to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But I think it’s possible for us. We can win,” said the Real Madrid manager.

The Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City kicks off on Tuesday, May 9 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on CBS Sports and Paramount Plus.