Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch in US for Free

Real Madrid takes on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, February 21.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, TUDN and Univision, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Preview

Real Madrid (16-3-3) and Liverpool (10-7-5) meet in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Liverpool, eighth in the English Premier League, but Liverpool can gain serious momentum against Real Madrid. The second-place team in the Spanish LaLiga hasn’t lost a match since February 5, a 1-0 defeat against Mallorca. Real Madrid comes into Tuesday’s match with a four-match winning streak plus nine wins in the last 10 outings.

“I am really surprised that Liverpool are so far from the first place in the Premier League, but they can also say the same about us at the moment in La Liga,” Real Madrid’s Luka Modric said via The Mirror. “So, I’m not saying anything!”

“Seeing the Liverpool squad, we know that at any time they can react and start to come back in the season,” Modric added. “I hope it won’t be in these two Champions League games against us but we have to be ready.”

Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid with 11 goals in 13 appearances. He also has three assists for the season. A recent injury left his status in doubt, but he will return to action on Tuesday according to Football Espana.

Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior have also been solid goal scorers for Real Madrid with seven goals apiece. Junior also has four assists, and Valverde has three.

Rodrygo leads Real Madrid in assists with five, and he has four goals. Modric and Marco Asensio also have four goals apiece.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been stellar with 32 saves and 14 goals allowed in 16 appearances. Courtois also has five clean sheets, or shutouts, this season. He has allowed more than one goal in a match only twice all season.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson may need his eighth clean sheet of the season for his team to pull off the upset. Alisson has 54 saves in 22 starts, but he has allowed 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah provides Liverpool with some firepower amid a team-high eight goals in 22 appearances. Salah also leads Liverpool in assists with six.

Roberto Firmino has also been solid offensively for Liverpool with seven goals in 15 matches. Firmino also has three assists.

Darwin Nunez has six goals and three assists in 17 matches as the third-leading scorer for Liverpool. Production drops off after those three as Luis Diaz is the only other player with more than two goals this season. Diaz has four goals and two assists in eight matches played.

Liverpool has a two-match winning streak with a pair of clean sheets in bouncing back from a 3-0 loss to the Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4.

“Despite our league seasons, a Liverpool-Real match is one of the best shows that the world of football can offer,” Modric said via The Mirror. “It’s a shame that the draw has led to us playing so early in the competition because it would have been a great Champions League Final.”