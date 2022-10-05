‘Reginald the Vampire’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

New teen dramedy “Reginald the Vampire” premieres Wednesday, October 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SyFy and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Reginald the Vampire” episodes streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch "Reginald the Vampire" live on the FuboTV app

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." SyFy is included in every one

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch "Reginald the Vampire" live on the DirecTV Stream app

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch "Reginald the Vampire" live on the Sling TV app

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of SyFy and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch "Reginald the Vampire" live on the Hulu app

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Reginald the Vampire’ Preview

Reginald the Vampire Official Trailer | Premiering October 5 | SYFY A delicious new series is coming to SYFY! Jacob Batalon stars in the new SYFY series Reginald the Vampire, playing an average guy who works at a slushy shop who eventually turns into a blood thirsty vampire looking for love. Watch the premiere of Reginald the Vampire, October 5th at 10/9c on SYFY. ►► SUBSCRIBE:… 2022-09-15T20:00:02Z

Based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant, this new teen horror dramedy is about a self-conscious vampire named Reginald, played by Jacob Batalon, who is best known as Peter Parker’s best friend Ned in the Tom Holland “Spider-Man” movies.

The Syfy press release for “Reginald the Vampire” teases:

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself. The 10-episode comedy-tinged drama turns traditional vampire tropes on their head while draining the blood from modern-day beauty standards. Newly turned, Reginald crashes into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, where he overcomes obstacles not limited to: A bully boss, falling for a human girl he can’t have, and a vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few powers of his own.

The premiere episode is titled “Dead Weight” and its description reads, “Reginald Andres lives a life of dreams deferred until he is turned into a vampire and begins an undead life he never dreamed of.”

Then on October 12 comes episode two, titled “The Hunger.” Its description reads, “Reginald learns how to feed, and it doesn’t go well, but he discovers an unexpected and secret power along the way.”

“The incredible creative team and cast we’ve assembled to bring ‘Reginald the Vampire’ to life has attracted these amazing global media partners. We cannot wait to share this series with audiences worldwide and to bring more premium scripted dramas like Reginald the Vampire to the US and international markets,” said Lindsay Macadam, Senior Vice President, Content and Business Development, GPM, and Executive Producer, in a statement.

“The fact that Reginald’s grand, weird and wonderful adventures will be brought to the world through our first-class creative talent and cast, and now, these top-notch platform and distribution partners, is incredibly exciting. ‘Reginald the Vampire’ is the infusion of fresh blood this genre’s been waiting for,” said Harley Peyton, series showrunner, Executive Producer and partner at Modern Story.

“Reginald the Vampire” premieres Wednesday, October 5 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Syfy.