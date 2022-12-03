How to Watch ‘Reno 911’ Christmas Movie Online for Free

The squad from “Reno 911!” is returning to TV with a holiday special called “Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist,” premiering Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

“Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist” – Official Trailer Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist premieres on Comedy Central on Saturday, December 3rd at 8/7c. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf 2022-11-21T18:00:32Z

The original “Reno 911!” aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009. It was then revived in 2020 for the short-lived streaming platform Quibi for a seventh season, and then an eighth season debuted on the Roku Channel in February 2022. Now the show returns to Comedy Central with a brand-new holiday special “Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist,” which is the show’s riff on the Frank Capra holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart.

The Comedy Central description of the special reads, “It’s Holiday Season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle (Rhomas Lennon) wishes he’d never been born. With the help of a roller skating “Angel” (Nick Swardson), he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There’s still Christmas criminals to catch!”

The film brings back original cast members Lennon, Swardson, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, and Joe Lo Truglio. “Saturday Night Live” star Bobby Moynihan is also joining in on the fun as a mall owner.

In the trailer, Swardson’s roller-skating angel, sex-worker Terry, shows Dangle what everyone has been up to — Deputy Weigel (Kenney-Silver) is a professional musical glasses player, Jones (Yarbrough) is the owner of a successful fondue restaurant, and Clementine (McLendon-Covey) finally gets to be the wealthy woman she always wanted to be. It snaps Dangle back into reality and the crew comes together to help a mall owner (Moynihan) protect his silver nugget from getting stolen in a heist. There’s even a Nativity play for the crew to crash.

“‘Reno 911’s It’s A Wonderful Heist’ is the comfort food of holiday movies: as filling as stuffing, as sweet as a peppermint stick, as heartwarming as five shots of straight rum on a chilly night. It was a joy to be reunited with the brilliant Nick Swardson, who returns as the ‘Christmas angel’ who makes the Reno deputies change their ways before Christmas Day,” said star Thomas Lennon in a press release.

“Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist” premieres Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.