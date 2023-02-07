RHONJ Season 13 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The most outrageous housewives are back when “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returns for its 13th season, premiering on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bravo and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” online:

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Preview

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13! | RHONJ | Bravo New relationships, broken hearts, and heated feuds put the Jersey women and their families to the ultimate test. Can one 'Wife's fairytale wedding prove once and for all that "family is everything"? Or will the drama reach new heights and threaten their friendships? The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. Watch the premiere of… 2022-12-21T20:21:35Z

When we last saw the housewives of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” in the season 12 finale, they were on a trip to Nashville that spanned several episodes. The culmination was when they rode a giant group bar bicycle around together, and then Teresa Giudice tried to pick a fight with Margaret Josephs in public. Margaret pointed out to Teresa that Teresa fat-shamed her on the trip and no one jumped to Margaret’s defense.

Also, Luis asked Joe Gorga if he could ask Teresa to marry him and he said he wanted to treat Teresa right, but then later, he acted like she should quit “Real Housewives of New Jersey” because he can make enough money to support them. But Margaret continued to tell everyone that Teresa is unstable and needs to be stopped.

At the reunion, Margaret even said she’s done with Teresa because of all the crazy stuff she’s done, but Teresa acted like Margaret made up all of those stories.

When the show returns for season 13, the main cast members include Teresa, Margaret, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider will appear as a friend of the Housewives, as will Jennifer Fessler. Traci Johnson is a guest star.

This season, the Bravo press release teases:

After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken? These relationships will need more than just magic to survive, but one thing is for certain: The ladies of New Jersey will let nothing stand in their way.

Teresa “continues to live blissfully in her love bubble as she plans her fairytale wedding to Louie. Since her relationship with Joe and Melissa is on shaky ground, however, will she truly have her happily ever after?”

Melissa “continues to renovate her new home” and “she and Joe have hit an all-time low with Teresa. After numerous failed attempts at making amends, the Gorgas are faced with a decision to fully let go of the fractured relationship.”

Margaret “thought she had buried the hatchet with Jennifer last year, but recently learned that she’s still up to her old tricks. When Margaret’s ex-best friend secretly meets with Jennifer and Teresa to spread gossip about her, Margaret must now defend herself against these vicious claims.”

Dolores “is head over heels for her new Irish boyfriend, Paulie, and the couple is moving towards planning a future together. With Frank still in the picture, though, Dolores struggles with her non-traditional relationship with him and how to move on peacefully.”

Jennifer’s “marriage to Bill is still reeling from the effects of his affair being town gossip. Furthermore, with differing parenting styles, Jennifer and Bill are constantly at odds these days. Is therapy enough to help this struggling marriage … or is it too little, too late?”

Danielle is “an over-the-top mom, wife and businesswoman who doesn’t shy away from anyone and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. As she struggles with a broken relationship with her brother, she tries to use her experience to encourage peace between Teresa and the Gorgas, which causes tension within the group.”

Rachel Fuda is “a supermom of three and a business owner who juggles everything with ease. While she and her husband, John, have two small children, John has an older son of his own who Rachel is contemplating adopting. After an abrasive encounter with Jennifer, Rachel begins to question her motives and forms a loyal bond with Margaret and Melissa, creating a divide within the group.”

Jackie “is back and more confident than ever” after she “tackled her eating disorder head on.” However, “with two new girls in the mix, Jackie ruffles some feathers and has a hard time playing nice.”

Jennifer “is the wise-cracking friend of Margaret who isn’t afraid to make her opinions known. Will her unfiltered mouth get her into trouble with some of the other ladies?”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on Bravo.