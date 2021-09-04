How to Watch Rice vs Arkansas Football

The Rice Owls will visit Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, September 4 to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Rice vs Arkansas:

Rice vs Arkansas Preview

The Owls finished their shortened 2020 season with a record of 2-3. They scored 23.4 points a game on offense and allowed a very respectable 18.8 points on defense.

Rice has yet to name a starting quarterback, and head coach Mike Bloomgren isn’t planning on naming one. Instead, it’s likely both Wiley Green and Luke McCaffrey will see action in this one. The Owls were the second-best team in the nation in time of possession last season, but they were lacking when it came to explosive plays, so that’s one area they’re hoping to improve upon this year.

“We’re going to keep it under wraps for as long as we can,” Bloomgren said about his team’s starting quarterback. “The people at Arkansas are going to see two quarterbacks this weekend. They’ve earned the right to do it.”

McCaffrey, who is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian, transferred over from Nebraska, and while he likely won’t bring many flashy plays with his arm (he averaged just 6.9 yards per pass in his two seasons at Nebraska), he might bring some dynamic energy to the run game, as he also averaged 6.0 yards per rush with the Huskers.

On the other side, Arkansas finished with a 3-7 record last season. They averaged 25.7 points a game on offense and allowed 34.9 points a game to opposing offenses.

Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson will get the start. Jefferson has played in eight games over his three seasons, and he’ll have a solid receiving corps to throw to in Trey Knox, Warren Thompson, JD White and Ketron Jackson.

“We’re really excited to play a good Rice team,” Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman said heading into the game. “Coach Bloomgren is an old offensive line coach and they play what I call ‘Bully Ball.’ We have a lot of respect for them. They play extremely hard. They’re very well coached and they’re a veteran football team coming in here. We’re excited to get out in front of our fans, but we know we have a tough challenge this Saturday.”

Arkansas leads the all-time series, 35-29-3, and is 4-1 in the last five games against Rice.