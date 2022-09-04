How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online for Free

Adult Swim’s hit series, “Rick and Morty,” is finally back. Season 6 premieres on Sunday, September 4, at 11 p.m. Eastern/10 p.m. Central/11 p.m. Pacific.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes Adult Swim and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Rick and Morty” streaming live online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Cartoon Network and Adult Swim are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Hulu at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Preview

Check out the trailer for Season 6 below.

Play

Rick and Morty | Season 6 Official Trailer | adult swim This one is for the Die Hards. Rick and Morty season 6 returns starting September 4 on [adult swim] rickandmorty.com/ Stream seasons 1-5 now on HBO Max, where available: bit.ly/3hRw9rU #AdultSwim #RickAndMorty SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/adultswim1?sub_confirmation=1 What to watch next: more Rick and Morty clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQl8zBB7bPvL6GycjAtAibVp6FsLWvMcY Watch the Adult Swim hub on HBO Max: bit.ly/3hRw9rU About Adult… 2022-08-11T14:00:14Z

Adult Swim’s description reads: “This one is for the Die Hards. Rick and Morty season 6 returns starting September 4.”

One episode will air each week during the new season, every Sunday night.

The first episode is called “Solaricks” and the description reads: “They’re back, baby! The Smiths deal with last season’s fallout, and Rick and Morty are stranded in space floating in the remnants of the citadel.”

Episode 2 is called “Rick: A Mort Well Lived” and the description reads: “Morty is trapped and Rick needs to save him, but to do so, Summer must do a Die Hard. This won’t be easy because she’s never seen it.”

Episode 3 is called “Bethic Twinstinct.” The description reads: “Gotta love yourself or no one else ever will, broh.”

Episode 4 is called “Night Family” and the description simply reads, “Broh I’m scared.” Google has “Night Family” listed as the fourth episode. Other episode titles on the Rick and Morty Wiki don’t have episode numbers, but include: “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,” “Full Metal Jackrick,” “Final Destination,” “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort,” “Analyze Piss,” and “Juricksic Mort.”

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, told Deadline about the show: “It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

A new season poster was also released.

Check out this recently spotted new key art for Rick and Morty Season 6! pic.twitter.com/Njcu4k4Y4M — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 31, 2022

Comicbook.com reported that posters for the new season were randomly popping up in different cities. The one above is certainly intriguing, as it hints at a big storyline happening involving Jerry and Morty.

One fan, @Baronindadark, replied to the tweet and wrote, “I can’t tell if morty and jerry are becoming toxic versions like season 3 or portal energy. Or if it’s just a quick side torture that we’ll see but won’t be explained.”

And @gravyhiphop wrote, “something is going on with the hands on Jerry’s shoulders. I think each Beth has one hand on him but it just doesn’t look right.”

And @ComicalToons wrote, “Something tells me something is going to happen to Jerry and Morty. Why do they look like that? 👀.”