Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Induction Online

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming online for free:

2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Preview

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Special on HBO & HBO Max TrailerHome to the greatest artists of all time. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions will be available to stream on November 7 on HBO Max and will debut on HBO. Visit https://www.rockhall.com/class-2020-inductees for more show details and special guests. 2020-11-03T14:37:39Z

The two-hour 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is airing Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will spotlight some of the most memorable names in music, as the 2020 inductees include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex. The Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees are Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

Dave Grohl will kick off the show with a heartfelt introduction to this year’s class of inductees, and the special guests will highlight the influence and impact of the inductees as well as how the inductees impacted their personal and professional careers. Special guests include Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Nancy Wilson, and more.

However, there are no live performances this year due to COVID-19, which means the producers had to get creative in how they were going to honor this year’s inductees. The producers told Billboard that instead of a two- to three-minute video package for each honoree, they put together highlights packages that are roughly 10 minutes in length. They include archival clips and new interviews.

Hall of Fame Interview with Inductee Jon LandauJoin us for a career-spanning conversation with Class of 2020 Inductee Jon Landau. Starting with his time as a pioneer rock journalist in the mid-Sixties to a long-time co-producer and manager of Springsteen, hosts Alan Light of SiriusXM VOLUME Debatable and Jason Hanley, Rock Hall's VP of Education will dive into Landau's stories for fans.… 2020-11-05T21:49:11Z

Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said the greater length of the packages allowed them to go in more depth on each artist’s story, and to incorporate more voices.

“That’s something we’ve always liked to do. Part of our mission as an institution is to really teach people why these artists are important and why they got inducted. It ties in almost closer to what we do at the museum in Cleveland [than our usual format],” said Peresman.

