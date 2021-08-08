How to Watch Rockets vs Cavs Summer League Online

A pair of Top 5 picks clash when the Rockets take on the Cavs in Summer League play Saturday.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Cavs Summer League game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Rockets vs Cavs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN2 is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN2, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Rockets vs Cavs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Rockets vs Cavs live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Rockets vs Cavs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Rockets vs Cavs live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Rockets vs Cavs Preview

The Rockets and Cavaliers were two of the worst teams in the NBA season but hopes are high as Summer League begins with the focus on two top-five picks in Jalen Green and Evan Mobley, who were taken with the No. 2 and 3 picks respectively in this year’s draft.

Green was the first player to sign with NBA G League Ignite. In 15 games last season he averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.53 steals, and 2.1 3-pointers made. Expect him to put up some big numbers.

“The different type of ways we work on scoring, I feel like I’m a three-level scorer,” Green said, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic. “And at the same time, I got that killer mentality. I want to kill whoever’s in front of me. I think that’s all you really need. And the tools, you’re just working on sharpening everything up. I just like getting bucket.

“Put me anywhere. The corner, the wing, the top [of the key], halfcourt, fullcourt. Ask me to get a bucket and I promise I will.”

Along with Green, the Rockets also landed Josh Christopher (24th), Usman Garuba (23rd) and Alperen Sengun (16th) in the first round.

Mobley has been touted as a unicorn of sorts at 7-foot tall with guard skills.

“We were able to draft a transformative talent, whose versatility, athleticism and physical gifts are qualities we covet in a player. Evan Mobley checks each of those boxes,” Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said. “We are committed to establishing a sustainable and winning culture in Cleveland and we couldn’t be more excited about Evan being part of our future.”

Cavaliers Summer League Roster

James Banks III Center Trevon Bluiett Guard Jaylen Hands Guard Sehmus Hazer Guard Mfiondu Kabengele Forward/Center Evan Mobley Forward/Center Isaac Okoro Guard Chandler Vaudrin Forward Matt Ryan Forward Tre Scott Forward Lamar Stevens Forward Brodric Thomas Guard

Rockets Summer League Roster