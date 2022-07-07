Rockets vs Magic Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and No. 3 selection Jabari Smith make their NBA debuts on Thursday night when the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic meet in the opening game of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League.

Rockets vs Magic Summer League Preview

The Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets tip off an intriguing summer exhibition between last year’s two worst teams in the NBA. Orlando’s record was a dismal 22-60, while the Rockets were somehow sadder, managing a 20-62 campaign.

But don’t let past numbers fool you. Both losing teams have an exciting future, which will be displayed in Vegas. All eyes will be on the top draft picks. Will these talented rookies be able to save two ailing franchises?

The Magic’s help comes from their No. 1 overall draft pick, power forward Paolo Banchero. The NBA Summer League has long been a showcase for talented players with much to prove. Previous competition MVPs have included Blake Griffin and Damian Lillard. Banchero will try to prove he is in this class. The intriguing matchup with the Rockets will be his first opportunity to prove Orlando made the right choice.

Another Orlando player with a lot to prove is R.J. Hampton. The guard has no shortage of talent but seemed to regress from his strong rookie year performances for the Magic. Hampton’s form will be watched closely by coach Jamahl Mosley as he determines the pecking order for the 2021-22 season.

As far as the Rockies are concerned, all eyes will be on Jabari Smith Jr. The power forward was picked 3rd in the 2022 NBA Draft but could easily have gone higher. Asked about his upcoming participation in the Summer League, Smith couldn’t hide his excitement at this opportunity. “I’m looking forward to playing everybody,” he said. But Jabari isn’t treating this as a social event: “At the end of the day, all of this is new to me, so I am not going to put too much pressure on myself going out here (Las Vegas). But I am going with a chip on my shoulder and trying to win.”

The game will also allow us to evaluate Josh Christopher’s progress. After a solid rookie year, Stephen Silas is expected to increase his minutes. As a second-year, we can expect to see quite a bit of the 2020 All-American guard in Vegas.

In short, despite an unimpressive yesterday, the Rockets and Magic hope for a brighter tomorrow. Are these expectations reasonable? The Summer League may not provide answers, but we will get some intriguing clues.