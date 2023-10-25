Rockets vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Orlando Magic will host the Houston Rockets at the Amway Center in Orlando on Octover 25 as the NBA returns to action.

Rockets vs Magic Preview

The Rockets have a new head leader in former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The hope is that the defensive-minded Udoka can elevate a team that had second-worst record in the NBA last season (22-60). Houston finished 28th in both points scored (110.7) and points against (118.6) last season.

Houston made several key additions in the offseason. It added Fred VanVleet and forward Dillon Brooks this offseason. The Rockets also nabbed playmaking guard Amen Thompson with the fourth overall pick.

VanVleet, Brooks, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and center Alperen Sengun will be the team’s projected starting lineup this season.

On the other side, Orlando finished with a 34-48 record last year. Orlando scored 111.4 points a game on offense, while allowing 114.0 points per contest on defense. That’s not a winning formula.

The Magic added Anthony Black with the No. 6 overall pick, also selecting Jeff Howard at No. 11. In free agency, they picked up Joe Ingles, Mac McClung, Trevelin Queen and Daeqwon Plowden.

Heading into the season, the projected starting lineup for the Magic includes: guard Markelle Fultz, guard Gary Harris, forward Franz Wagner forward Paolo Banchero and big man Wendell Carter Jr.

Rockets vs Magic: What They’re Saying

“We’re going to compete at a high level,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Every time a team comes in here, it’s going to be a dog fight. We’re not going to beat ourselves. We’re going to focus on attention to detail. We’re going to continue to play for each other and cover for each other. And then, there’s going to be that sense of joy and enthusiasm that we’ll play with every single time we hit the floor.”

“It feels like a new chapter, a new beginning. The way I was just grinding and trying to make my way and then that turned into a championship and an All-Star and all of those things, an incredible seven years that I had in Toronto. But this league and the way it’s going, it’s rare for people to stay on the same team for their whole career. So here I am, going into my eighth season in a completely new environment. It just feels like a fresh start.” — recent Rockets addition Fred VanVleet.