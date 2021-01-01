Rose Parade Celebration 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 132nd Tournament of Roses Parade is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead, NBC is broadcasting a two-hour special called The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration. It airs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, January 1 on NBC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

For the 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are hosting a star-studded two-hour event called The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration.

The NBC press releases teases:

This year’s presentation, which airs from 11:30-1 p.m. ET on Jan. 1, will celebrate everything viewers have come to love about the Rose Parade, including its history, participants, volunteers and, of course, the gorgeous flowers. Most NBC affiliates will also air optional coverage of the celebration from 11-11:30 a.m. ET. The 2021 telecast will mark Roker’s 24th year as host and the eighth year for Kotb. NBC is celebrating its 94th year broadcasting a Rose Parade telecast, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the popular annual event beginning in 1954. Past Rose Parade Grand Marshals Emeril Lagasse and Gary Sinise will be featured in this year’s reimagined special. An award-winning actor, director, producer and philanthropist, Sinise will open the show while chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Lagasse will share memories of his time as Grand Marshal in 2008. The special will also feature marching band performances and heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, special Rose Bowl football game highlights, equestrians, floats from years past and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float.

Additionally, there will be musical performances by Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, War and Treaty, and guest appearances by Daddy Yankee, Shanola Hampton, Laurie Hernandez, Matt Leinart, Rita Moreno, Dascha Polanco, and Vin Scully.

Finally, NBC also announced that “at key moments throughout the program, including one featuring a special message from Jennifer Garner, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day at http://www.rednoseday.org. Money raised during the broadcast will support programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy, educated and empowered, across the United States and around the world.”

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration airs Friday, January 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.