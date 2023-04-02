How to Watch ‘Royal Crackers’ Streaming Online for Free

Adult Swim is debuting a new animated adult family comedy called “Royal Crackers.” It premieres on Sunday, April 2 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes Adult Swim and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Royal Crackers” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Royal Crackers’ Preview

Adult Swim’s newest animated comedy follows the Hornsby family as their fortune is in perile and they jostle for control of their once-great cracker company.

The Adult Swim press release reads:

A Bakersfield family’s once-successful cracker company dynasty is up for grabs in “Royal Crackers.” Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a “super coma,” the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was.

Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, the show also stars Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan, and Fred Tatasciore.

The folks at Warner Bros./Discovery must like what they see so far because “Royal Crackers” has also been renewed for a second season before the first one even premieres.

“Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry,” said Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, in a statement.

“Like most kids, when I was a young child, I had the stereotypical dream of making an animated television program about a mediocre cracker company and the family of desperate weirdos who run it,” said creator Ruiz in a statement. “In this childhood dream, I wanted it to air on linear TV and then stream on an app the following day. Thank you to Adult Swim and HBO Max for making that little pipe dream come true.”

He continued, “We’re all super grateful Adult Swim gave us the chance to tell more stories about our characters and if you can’t wait to see what happens in season two, then buckle your seatbelts for season one.”

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “Tragedy strikes the Hornsby family when its beloved patriarch and founder of Royal Crackers, Theodore Hornsby Sr., falls into a super coma.”

Then airing immediately after the premiere is episode two, titled “Theo’s Comeback Tour.” Its description reads, “Theo kicks off his solo career by going on a world tour; back at the Hornsby Manor, Stebe and Deb take the opportunity to experiment with hard drugs.”

“Royal Crackers” premieres Sunday, April 2 at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Adult Swim.