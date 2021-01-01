How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Online Without Cable

Everyone’s favorite drag queen is back with RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, which premieres Friday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race streaming online for free:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Preview

For the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, host RuPaul is pulling out all the stops. Guest judges include Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, Ts Madison, and Jamal Sims, with special guest appearances by Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Valentina, Nina West, and Heidi N Closet.

This season will also feature the first transgender man contestant and there’s a new twist — “for the first time in Drag Race ‘herstory,’ queens will enter the werk room to discover an explosive surprise: that they must immediately go head-to-head on the mainstage to defend their place in the competition with six lip syncs for their lives.”

The VH1 press release on the cast reads:

Denali (Chicago, IL)

All hail Chicago’s ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali’s unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice.

Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV)

A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA)

Hiiiiee gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d’arte.

Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ)

Don’t underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL)

Chicago’s premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

Kandy Muse (New York, NY)

This ‘bad and bougie’ Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.

LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA)

LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.

Olivia Lux (New York, NY)

Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

Rosé (New York, NY)

At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you’ll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie’s Child alongside Season 12’s Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.

Symone (Los Angeles, CA)

The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.

Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA)

Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.

Tina Burner (New York, NY)

From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.

Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN)

Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag.

