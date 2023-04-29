Rutgers Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Spring football is in full swing on college campuses nationwide, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are holding their annual spring game on Saturday, April 29.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Rutgers Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Rutgers Spring Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Rutgers Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get 50% Off Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Rutgers Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Rutgers Spring Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Rutgers Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Rutgers Spring Game 2023 Preview

The annual Scarlet & White game at Rutgers University is part of the annual Rutgers Day, which is full of fun activities for fans of all ages. According to the website, the 2023 Rah Rah Rutgers Day will feature over 500 demonstrations and exhibits, 30 live performances and over 20 food vendors, with nearly 200 student organizations participating.

The Busch Campus will be home to all things science, technology and business; the College Avenue Campus will feature arts and culture; and the Cook/Douglass Campus will show off the Ag program with all kinds of livestock available for visitors to interact with.

The fan fest for the spring football game is on the Rutgers Boardwalk near the stadium. At halftime, there will be a punt-receiving contest and after the game, the team will be available for autographs on the field.

In a pre-game press conference, new running backs coach Damiere Shaw said that they’re working incredibly hard and it’s been a “pleasure to coach” these guys.

“We got a mixture of veteran guys and some guys who are stil figuring it out, some younger guys, but they’re working relaly hard … they’ve been a pleasure to coach. The good thing is … they all help each other. There’s a healthy competition in the room. I’ve had a blast coaching these guys thus far,” said Shaw, adding, “Ton of physicality. [Aaron Young] is running like his hair’s on fire. He’s playing violently. I talked about the guys helping each other out, he’s been the leader in the room. Off the field, he’s taken a huge role in developing the younger guys. He’s really, really running hard right now.”

The Rutgers 2023 football schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 2 vs the Northwestern Wildcats in Piscataway, NJ

Saturday, September 9 vs the Temple Owls in Piscataway

Saturday, September 16 vs the Virginia Tech Hokies in Piscataway

Saturday, September 23 vs the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, MI

Saturday, September 30 vs the Wagner Seahawks in Piscataway

Saturday, October 7 vs the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, WI

Saturday, October 14 vs the Michigan State Spartans in Piscataway

Saturday, October 21 vs the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, IN

Saturday, October 28 BYE WEEK

Saturday, November 4 vs the Ohio State Buckeyes in Piscataway

Saturday, November 11 vs the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA

Saturday, November 18 vs the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, PA

Saturday, November 25 vs the Maryland Terrapins in Piscataway

Saturday, December 2 is the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis

The Rutgers spring football game is on Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.